Pensacola Christian College
Abigail Ooten, of Valley Head, was named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.
Northeast Alabama Community College
Northeast Alabama Community College announces 2019 Fall Semester honor students. Dr. David Campbell, president of NACC, is pleased to announce that 475 students made the President’s and Dean’s list during the fall semester. The President’s List included 227 students and the Dean’s List included 248 students.
Requirements for the President’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Requirements for the Dean’s List are: (1) semester grade point of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and (2) completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. Developmental (pre-collegiate) courses do not count toward the minimum course load requirement.
President’s List local students include:
• Zackary Lance Allen of Collinsville
• Leonardo Barrientos Moral of Collinsville
• Ethan Alan Payton of Collinsville
• Makala Hope Abbott of Collinsville
• Erin Olivia Bush of Collinsville
• Crystal Camille Chandler of Collinsville
• Omayra Haydet Gutierrez of Collinsville
• Joselyn Faviola Perez of Collinsville
• Reagen Elizabeth Richards of Collinsville
• Amanda Elizabeth Smith of Collinsville
• Garrett David Akins of Fort Payne
• Sabrina Marie Akins of Fort Payne
• Whitney Shyanne Ashley of Fort Payne
• Sonya Kay Austin of Fort Payne
• Joshua Neal Baine of Fort Payne
• Amanda Nicole Beck of Fort Payne
• Hannah Laci Blankenship of Fort Payne
• Ashley Jareb Bravo of Fort Payne
• Alba Lizzeth Contreras Mo of Fort Payne
• Kim Renae Dotson of Fort Payne
• Melisa Carmina Escobar of Fort Payne
• Ashley Elizabeth Evans of Fort Payne
• Vandila Leigh Freeman of Fort Payne
• Natalie Brooke Friery of Fort Payne
• Lauren Ashley Gibbs of Fort Payne
• Tiffany Elaine Graham of Fort Payne
• Alfredo Guerra Jr of Fort Payne
• Jonah Daniel Hale of Fort Payne
• Josiah David Hrenyk of Fort Payne
• Caitlin Susette Hurst of Fort Payne
• Taylor Elizabeth Jennings of Fort Payne
• Mary Elizabeth Lynch of Fort Payne
• Sara Kate McCullough of Fort Payne
• Jamie Colleen Montoya of Fort Payne
• Ashley Diane Morales of Fort Payne
• Cameron Dakota Norsworthy of Fort Payne
• Angel Orozco of Fort Payne
• Madelyn Lee Shankles of Fort Payne
• Miranda Lyn Simmons of Fort Payne
• Jeffery Tyler Smith of Fort Payne
• Lucas Brodie Wade of Fort Payne
• Nathan Andrew Waites of Fort Payne
• Colton Lane Wells of Fort Payne
• James Walter Williams of Fort Payne
• Garryn Wayne Woods of Fort Payne
• Natalie Hope Bynum of Fyffe
• Sabrina Lashae Jones of Fyffe
• Ciera Rose Payne of Fyffe
• Nadia Dianne Powell of Fyffe
• Morgan Lynn Smith of Fyffe
• Hannah Sierra Spradling of Fyffe
• Makayla Jade Turner of Fyffe
• Mekenzie Leann Wilder of Fyffe
• Nicholas Carmie Brown of Geraldine
• Alexa Jade Bailey of Grove Oak
• Alexander Scott Brown of Henagar
• Amber Cherell Burgess of Henagar
• Chasity Nicole Capes of Henagar
• Shawn Austin Day of Henagar
• Tammy Keith of Henagar
• Nathan Kyle King of Henagar
• Haley Madison Maxwell of Henagar
• Connor Austin McCamy of Henagar
• Blake Richey McCurdy of Henagar
• Britany Lashaye Robinson of Henagar
• Andrew Justin Shelley of Henagar
• Kaylee Elizabeth Sims of Henagar
• Daniel Blake Smalley of Henagar
• Cody Trey Smith of Henagar
• Heather Kimberly Thompson of Henagar
• Clifford Scott Tuten of Henagar
• Lydia Shantelle Young of Henagar
• Tucker Bryon Cook of Ider
• Christopher Ryan Rogers of Ider
• Laura Christine Boehringe of Mentone
• Emily Brooke Adams of Rainsville
• Marty Delaney Baugh of Rainsville
• Trey Michael Bell of Rainsville
• Abrie Alexis Blair of Rainsville
• Caleb Makaio Blair of Rainsville
• Hanna Desirae Brown of Rainsville
• Nicole Gabriella Brush of Rainsville
• Luella Grace Cagle of Rainsville
• Daniel Clay Carroll of Rainsville
• Bianney Contreras of Rainsville
• Staci Nicole Cooper of Rainsville
• Jayna Hope Lathem of Rainsville
• Shannon Rose Mann of Rainsville
• Bridget Nicole Mason of Rainsville
• Steven Leslie Pike of Rainsville
• Dylan Dwight Roper of Rainsville
• Jathan Cavan Underwood of Rainsville
• Rosario Yitzel Vilorio Ma of Rainsville
• Madison Faith Weldon of Rainsville
• Maggie Elizabeth Wilks of Rainsville
• Alexis Paige Wooten of Rainsville
• Sady Anna Yvonne Wooten of Rainsville
• Bethany Lynn Dugan of Sylvania
• Tiffany B Eaton of Sylvania
• Angela Leeann Furgerson of Sylvania
• Fisher Drake Goza of Sylvania
• Sierra Danielle Murdock of Sylvania
• Cole Emerson Wilson of Sylvania
• Hannah Elizabeth Atchley of Valley Head
• Bryan Frasco Boyzo of Valley Head
• Jay Tyler Ellis of Valley Head
• Ryan Stephen Everette of Valley Head
• Macy Lynn James of Valley Head
