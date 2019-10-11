On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Mayor of Hammondville, Susan Akes, along with the town council recognized Hammondville’s Fire Chief Craig Hall, for his act of heroism this past March.
On March 17, Kimberly Payne was involved in a vehicle accident just below the home of Craig Hall. Craig responded to the situation, which consisted of a wrecked and burning vehicle with entrapment. Craig rendered assistance at risk of his own personal safety and was able to pull Kimberly Payne from her vehicle without her sustaining any burns.
Hammondville’s mayor and town council commend Craig for his outstanding performance in taking heroic action at great personal risk.
Kimberly Payne was able to attend the council meeting to thank Craig for saving her life.
