|A former Sylvania School teacher has been arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.
This is a joint investigation between the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
We'll provide updates on additional charges as the investigation unfolds.
"This is an absolute unfortunate event that has happened in our quiet Town of Sylvania,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We want to thank the community for coming forward with information that aided us in conducting this investigation."
"We would like to ask for prayer for the victims and their families. Protecting our youth from this type of behavior is a top priority here at the sheriff's office," he said. "God bless.”
Former Sylvania teacher charged regarding inappropriate behavior
Staff Reports
