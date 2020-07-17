Planting a garden means various things to different people. It comes with multiple benefits from the harvests to someone’s personal well-being. For the inmates and staff of the DeKalb County Detention Center, it’s a way of giving back to the community.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the garden at the local detention center, that has been on-site a number of years, has taken a new direction and expanded immensely.
“We turned it from a garden into a farm basically,” he said.
Produce grown in the garden has been distributed to senior citizens across the county through the local senior centers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all senior centers in DeKalb remain closed; however, Welden said although the closure has made it difficult, they have found a way around it by establishing drop off locations throughout the county.
He said they contacted various people to set up drop locations where volunteers can contact seniors who regularly attend the senior centers can come for produce.
“We are still getting the produce out to them,” said Welden.
The garden is utilized only to serve seniors attending the local senior centers, and it’s a requirement.
“We can’t give the produce out to everyone, I wish we could,” Welden said.
Although the sheriff’s office receives a multitude of calls from people wanting to obtain vegetables, Welden said it wasn’t designed for that.
“It was designed for people in need that couldn’t supply it themselves, the people that fathered this county and worked hard to build the reputation we have in DeKalb County, and that’s our elderly folks that attend the senior centers,” he said.
Welden said the garden is a way of giving back to the citizens while utilizing the inmates at the jail and letting them do something outside of their jail cells.
“You see a lot of them out there and they are happy. They realize what it’s doing,” he said.
One of the inmates spoke about his mother receiving produce from their garden last year.
“He talked about how nice it was [stating] ‘Here I am in jail for six months, the least I could do is help somebody else’s mother get some produce,’” said Welden.
He said the garden bears some “huge benefits” not just produce but it may be changing people’s lives who are currently at the detention center.
As previously mentioned, produce from the garden goes to seniors in the county. Welden said they are not used to feed the inmates.
He said the DeKalb County Commission handles all jail feeding through a food funding system contract they have set up.
As a result, instead of doing away with the garden, his idea was to make it bigger and utilize the people housed there, while serving the local seniors.
Tyler Pruett, public information officer for Sheriff Nick Welden, said they planted the garden four weeks late this year due to all the rain the county had seen.
“All the big produce won’t be done until the end of the month,” he said.
Echoing Pruett Welden said after they got the garden planted, it flooded and they thought it was ruined and were preparing to replant everything again.
“Would you believe that it shifted with the rain. It kind of moved the rows over and it all grew,” he said.
Welden credited the “good Lord” for the growth and explained that many of the seeds and items are donated by Tyler Farms in Collinsville and DeKalb County Farmers Cooperative.
Road Crew Officer Donald Morgan said, “I had already gone and bought seeds because I was going to replant some of the stuff, but the Lord blessed us and it came up.”
Morgan said he works with a crew of six that has recently turned into seven with the addition of a new member on Friday.
The crew is composed of Heath Haney, Charles Helms, Oscar Stiefel, Shan Frazier, Sean Wallace, Sky Bell and Labron Pope.
The crew begins their day around 6 a.m., picking and tending to the crops. Morgan said they try to start as early as they can.
“These guys, they work hard and God has blessed us because we bless others,” he said.
The crew said this is their biggest harvest yet and they are doing it all to help the elderly in the county.
This year’s harvest has seen corn, bell peppers, peas, okra, cow horn okra, tomatoes, beans, cantaloupe, watermelon and squash.
“The corn is doing awesome. Last year it didn’t do too good, but everything is going great,” said Welden.
He said the produce goes a long way and they expect a bigger harvest this year than last year.
Morgan said so far they have only delivered to the Rainsville seniors.
Welden said next week as more produce comes in they will probably start delivering every day to various senior drop off points throughout the county.
“We had 31 people come out to pick up produce last week in Rainsville,” he said.
Welden said senior citizens interested in obtaining produce could contact their local senior center for information.
Welden and Morgan credited the members of the crew for their work in the garden.
“They get the credit for the whole nine yards, and when we step on that bus I tell them ‘This is your time to shine, not for me, do your best out here,’ and every one of them gives me 110% no matter what we do,” he said.
Aside from the garden, the crew said they also pick up garbage on the roads and help a lot in the community. However, the garden takes up a lot of time.
Welden said that as a religious person, and he sees the garden as bearing more than just vegetables, “it bears a lot of good,” including bringing people together.
“Good things happen, but bad things happen as well. I’ve learned here, you can do the best job you can do and there will still be something bad that’s going to happen,” he said.
He said you have to take the good with the bad but he sees many people smile because of their garden.
“The garden is a win-win not only because it’s a benefit to the senior citizens of this county, but it also gives the inmates here in jail something productive to do, and they realize there is good in giving back,” said Welden.
