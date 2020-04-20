Editor's Note: Jesse Hendricks is a senior at Fort Payne High School. The following story is the first in a series that will feature seniors from around DeKalb County discussing their experiences during their not-so-typical senior years.
After Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide school closure, the senior Class of 2020 is left heartbroken. These seniors will have to finish their final year of high school at home, away from their friends and teachers.
While these are uncertain times, senior at Fort Payne High School, Kensley Brewis, is remaining positive and encouraging her fellow classmates to do the same.
Kensley is the senior class president at Fort Payne and is also a member of Key Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), National Honor Society (NHS), Future Teachers of America (FTA), Mu Alpha Theta, and the historian of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). She also plays soccer. Before schools closed, Kensley was named Valedictorian for the Class of 2020.
However, after the closure, Kensley reflected on her time at Fort Payne. She stated, “I'm very sad. As a senior, it feels like a rug was pulled out from under me. I thought I had a few more months to say goodbye to what had been my life for the last four years.”
Kensley wishes that she had one more day to thank her teachers and fellow classmates. One event that she says she will miss is the Senior Prom. She explained, “It is one of the few times where the senior class is together, and we aren't being celebrated, we are just getting to have fun.” Now that Kensley is home, she reflects on something she misses the most, the people.
“Fort Payne definitely has some of the best teachers and students,” Kensley added. She misses all of the friendships she made with each student as well as her teachers.
While Kensley is out of school, she finds activities to do at home in order to cope with the quarantine. She enjoys reading, cleaning, watching TV, and being outside. She said, “I love reading on our back porch now that the weather has gotten warmer.”
Kensley also enjoys spending time with her family before she leaves for college. She wants her fellow seniors to understand that they should remain joyful while they are staying home, “I would like to tell my fellow seniors to not let the sadness drag them down.”
Furthermore, she added, “I would tell them to not dwell on the experiences they missed out on but to relish in the memories they have.”
Kensley also advised people to social distance and remember the goal. She wants people to understand that, “the reason we are staying inside is so we can eventually go out.”
The biggest piece of advice Kensley offered is to stay positive.
As Kensley is doing activities at home, she is also preparing for the next step in her life: college. She will attend Auburn University in the fall and is going through online orientation. Kensley wants to major in communication disorders with a focus in audiology. She is very excited to be starting the next chapter in her academic career.
Once the quarantine is lifted, the first thing she wants to do is see all of her friends together in a public place. She added, “I think it is important to get together in groups and make sure that people are okay after all of the isolation.”
Kensley misses her classmates everyday and wishes for the seniors, “to accomplish every goal they have.” She stated, “I know that the Class of 2020 is an amazing group of people. They are all talented in so many different ways. I want them to know that this is still our year.”
Ultimately, she wants the seniors to know that they are the future and they will accomplish great things. She understands that they will overcome this obstacle and become stronger.
“I love my fellow seniors and wish them the very best in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.