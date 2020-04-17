In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, educators across the country have been utilizing their 3D printers to produce face shields for medical workers battling the crisis on the frontlines.
As the nation’s workers face a shortage of personal protective equipment, facilities with 3D printer capabilities are jumping in to help.
DeKalb County Technology Center has joined that movement with Engineering Technology Instructor Tim Turner using his class's newly acquired MarkForged 3D Printer to produce up to 60 face-shield masks.
Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips said they are excited to give back to the community during these uncertain times.
“I am thankful for Mr. Turner’s willingness to work long hours to make this possible and for the support of [DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason] Barnett,” he said.
Turner said there had been a tremendous amount of interest in the 3D printing community about wanting to do something to help during this crisis.
“I had been looking into it when I received the email from MarkForged about their design for face-shield frames. They also put together a list of the other materials needed to complete the shields,” he said.
According to markforged.com, MarkForged is a manufacturer of 3D printing systems based in Watertown, Massachusetts. It produced the first marketed printers capable of printing carbon fiber and pure copper.
The full-face masks are set to help block transmission by acting as a physical barrier that helps protect healthcare workers’ faces from external fluids.
The mask consists of four-parts. Turner said the frame itself has a band of elastic and a foam headpiece across the front of it in addition to the face shield portion.
The frame of the mask is created on the 3D printer and takes up to eight hours to make one frame.
“I am cutting the shields out with a laser cutter, another new piece of equipment we recently purchased,” said Turner.
The manufacturing of the full-face mask began more than a week ago.
“It took me a while to get all of the components to get the materials assembled. I really didn’t have enough of the 3D printer material and I had to find a source for the shield portion,” Turner said.
The two pieces of equipment used to create these masks were purchased through a federal fund called Perkins. Turner said the school receives funding from them because they are one of the largest tech schools in the state at this time.
“We are pretty proud of the fact we are so big and we do serve so many students,” he said.
The 3D printer was purchased after Christmas 2019, and students were able to utilize it before the coronavirus crisis hit.
“The laser cutter came in right when everything was shutting down, so they really hadn’t got to use it,” Turner said.
He said the hardest thing about creating the mask was converting the files without his students there to help.
“I haven’t been able to include my students in this, but it’s something that had they been able to, would have really interested them,” said Turner.
The masks are bundled in two parts, a bag of five frames each and the face shields are in separate bags.
“That way, we can keep them cleaner and keep them bagged up. It is hard to get them in a bag when they are completely assembled, so we bag the two parts separately,” he said.
Once the medical staff receives the two components, they only have to assemble the two pieces before use.
Some of the completed masks have already been distributed and as they come together, more are going to be distributed to health facilities in Fort Payne that need them. The DeKalb County Board of Education is funding the project expenses.
Turner who has been on the forefront of this project has a long history with DeKalb’s technology center.
Turner graduated from the DeKalb County Technology Center drafting program in 1978 and obtained his associates degree in drafting and design technology from Northeast Alabama Community College.
He worked for Bellefonte Nuclear Plant for years before returning to teach at the technology center in 2004.
“I’ve been here ever since and I am only the second instructor that they’ve ever had up here,” said Turner.
He said his class provides students with the experience and knowledge that prepares them to enter the manufacturing world.
His Engineering Technology class is transitioning into manufacturing since there is so much manufacturing in this area.
“We want to prepare students to be exposed to some of the stuff they will see in the real world and the manufacturing environment,” said Turner.
His class features a small machine shop with the latest technology, such as the newly acquired laser cutter and the 3D printers.
“We really are trying to expose them to a modern work environment more so than a traditional drafting classroom,” Turner said.
He said 3D printing is the wave of the future due to the transitioning leaning towards that direction. “Although it’s not great for mass production, it is good for prototyping,” said Turner.
Phillips said career tech education has an element of teaching students the importance of giving back to the community.
“I am excited we can help the healthcare professionals who are on the front lines everyday battling this awful virus,” he said.
Also joining the cause is Medical Science Instructor Paula Carroll who donated several boxes of isolation gowns, regular face masks, gloves in various sizes and safety glasses to DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
She also delivers some of the full-face masks created by Turners.
Carroll was a nurse at DRMC for 20 years before becoming a teacher.
“So many people are so kind to donate stuff for my class, I felt like while we could it was time for us to give back,” Carroll said.
