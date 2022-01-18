A Valley Head man was killed in an auto accident Monday morning in Ider.
Police Chief Tony Baker said Jason Barkley, 55, was behind the wheel and headed north on Highway 117 when he lost control of his vehicle and it ended up in a ditch about a tenth of a mile from the Ider crossroads.
Officers received a call about the accident at about 6:30 a.m. Assisting the Ider Police Department at the scene were the Alabama State Troopers, Henagar Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Baker said.
Baker said the highway had been treated by the Alabama Department of Transportation to reduce hazardous icing from a winter storm the day before. Although there were several traffic incidents on Sunday, most roadways in the community were considered passable by Monday morning.
“He just got in a real slick patch of ice,” Baker said.
He said he does not believe speed was a factor in the accident.
There were no other vehicles involved and he knew of no other incidents in Ider as a direct result of the winter storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.