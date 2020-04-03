City schools to begin distance learning Monday

Jim Cunningham, superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools, said his office is finalizing lesson delivery this week and will reach out to students and parents with more information.
“I hope all of you are well and practicing social distancing,” Cunningham wrote on the system’s website. “As you are probably aware, Governor [Kay] Ivey has closed public schools for the remainder of the school year. We will now move to virtual school and paper packets for the rest of the school year, beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.”
The system is sending iPads home for all K-4 students, which will allow virtual instruction for all grades. Cunningham said he would send out more information this week and students will be contacted by their teachers no later than Monday.
Online learning means that the educational instruments and instruction are accessible from the Internet. “Distance learning” may be a better term for the current situation as it can take on a variety of forms — not just online. Distance learning implies that students participate in learning activities without being face-to-face with the instructor. If technology is a barrier, educators may use equally effective alternate access.
For most schools, a blended model using analog and available digital tools is being implemented, according to the Alabama State Department of Education.
Analog tools include hard copy such as textbooks, articles, printed handouts and activity directions, as well as televised instruction on Alabama Public Television. Digital systems offer quick information and can be engaging for students, but for families who lack home internet or devices, this can result in unequal access for students and makes the authenticity of student work more difficult to verify as teachers attempt to measure progress towards meeting academic standards. At the college level, online instruction typically involves at least some proctored testing where students are observed to prevent cheating.
Parents and guardians should always ask their student’s teacher when they have questions concerning online resources (sites/apps) used in their student’s classes.
Each campus has a dedicated school website within the system framework, used to communicate events, calendar sharing, headlines, documents, and more for access to students, parents, teachers and the community. The domain is https://www.fpcsk12.com/.
Each student and teacher has a school email account. The Staff Directory has a list of all FPHS teachers and their email if contact information is needed.
The school Facebook page is also utilized to share important information with the community.
The system maintains a list of approved online resources. The “official gradebook” of the school system is called iNow/Chalkable. They also use Blackboard for sharing of files, assignments and communication for students and teachers. A school app can be downloaded from app stores.
Elementary grades use technology such as Class Dojo, a behavioral management tool, and Seesaw, a digital classroom management and student portfolio tool.
Older grades also employ the Google Classroom digital learning environment that allows sharing of digital files. For more information about these technologies, visit https://www.fpcsk12.com/domain/199.
For students with disabilities, services such as speech therapy might be provided through teletherapy since face-to-face services are not allowed. The specifics of instruction may vary on a case-by-case decision, in light of a student’s circumstances. Schools must be vigilant in assessing the impact, if any, the school closure had on the needs of the student and revise/add services to the 2020-21 IEP to meet the current needs of the student when school resumes under normal, non-pandemic conditions.
As a general principle, during this unprecedented national emergency, public agencies are encouraged to work with parents to reach mutually agreeable extensions of time, as appropriate.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced last month that students impacted by school closures can bypass standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
“We will continue to make meals available for the remainder of the school year. Our CNP Staff and volunteers have done an amazing job the past two weeks providing meals for our students,” Cunningham said.
The meal delivery schedule and locations have been slightly changed to be able to reach the largest number of kids.
To view the K-12 grade schedules for “Learn at Home” with Alabama Public Television starting April 6, visit https://aptv.org/Education/content.asp?NewsID=1594. Additional free curriculum-based learning resources are available at https://aptv.org.learn-at-home.
For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Editor’s note: A full story on DeKalb County School’s instruction plan will appear in the Tuesday, April 7 edition of The Times-Journal.
