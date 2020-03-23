Twin City Used Cars and Zaxbys in Fort Payne partnered to provide meals for every employee at DeKalb Regional Medical Center at lunchtime on Friday.
Bobby Ledbetter, owner of Twin City, said he wanted to give back to the community during this time, referring to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the strain it puts on our local healthcare workers.
“We want to give a helping hand to our community,” Ledbetter said. “This is a time where it's about all of us, and we want to be there to help our community any way we can. The community supports us at Twin City and this is our way to give back.”
Kelly Sanderson, owner of Zaxbys in Fort Payne, reiterated Ledbetter's words.
“This is a way that we can give back to our community,” Sanderson said. “We appreciate our community and everyone that is pulling together to get us through this time.”
The two said they reached out to Jennifer McCurdy, director at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, to find ways to help. McCurdy suggested they help the hospital employees, and the two got to work.
