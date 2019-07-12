Junior Cotillion prepares for second season

The National League of Junior Cotillions, Greater DeKalb County Chapter, is preparing for its second season, after a successful inaugural season through the fall, winter and spring of 2018/2019. Chapter Director, Stephanie Trammell, said, “We are excited about the upcoming season and the wonderful response we have received from parents and students alike.”
The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions is to give students instruction in ballroom dance and the social courtesies needed for better relationships throughout their lives. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method including role-playing, skits and games.
The National League of Junior Cotillions, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and established in 1979, is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide.
The inaugural season for the Greater DeKalb County chapter saw students from around the area learn ballroom dance, social courtesies and a range of manners and etiquette. Creative application of skills learned included classwork, independent assignments and peer interaction, culminating in a Grand Spring Ball at the Jacksonville State University Little River Canyon Center.
“The Ball was a marvelous opportunity for students to practice the social skills they learned throughout the season,” Trammell said. “We are so thankful for our students and their parents who contributed to an amazing first season in DeKalb County. “We also want to express sincere appreciation for all members on our board of directors, who have helped connect the program with a receptive audience in our area.”
Board members for the first season included Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Black (Christi), Mr. and Mrs. Cody Coffey (Jessica), Mr. and Mrs. John T. Davis (Marcie), Mr. and Mrs. Jim Farmer (Marsha), Mr. and Mrs. Luke Freeman (Lee), Mr. and Mrs. Robby Guice (Stana), Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Horton (Kelly), Mr. and Mrs. Drake Ibsen (Michelle), Dr. and Mrs. Steven Isbell (Merle), Mr. and Mrs. Alan Kilgo (Aimee), Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Lyles (Brandi), Rev. and Mrs. John Mathieu (Kathy), Mr. and Mrs. Ben McCurdy (Angie), Mr. and Mrs. Ben Shurrett (Mary), Dr. and Mrs. Mike Story (Tammy) and Dr. and Mrs. Peter Strogov (Michelle).
Trammell said enrollment for the second season will begin in late summer. “We look forward to the coming season and teaching students how to treat others with honor, dignity and respect, which builds better relationships.”
If you would like to learn more about the program, please, visit the National League of Junior Cotillions Greater DeKalb County website at www.nljc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.