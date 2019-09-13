Wood named T-J Player of the Week

Ider sophomore tailback Matthew Wood is this week’s T-J Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving 1,072 of the 2,496 (43 percent) votes in this week’s online poll.
Wood paced the Hornets’ rushing attack last week with 85 yards and both of Ider’s touchdowns.
His two scores allowed the Hornets to comeback in the final minutes of last week’s regional bout at Sand Rock and force overtime, but the Wildcats ended up coming away with a 20-14 win over Ider.
Wood got things going quickly with a 35-yard touchdown run to put the Hornets ahead early.
Sand Rock bounced back with their running game, which was paced by Ethan and Ian Clanton. Ethan racked up 256 yards in the game and Ian scored all three of Sand Rock’s touchdowns in the game. His two that came in regulation put the Wildcats up 14-7 before Wood capped off a late scoring drive with a 2-yard dive across the goal line for the Hornets.
Benjamin Klausen’s extra point knotted the score at 14-all and later sent the game to overtime.
Unfortunately, the overtime period ended quickly and in favor of Sand Rock as the Hornets lost a fumble on their first snap and the Wildcats scored on theirs to end the game.
Wood also added a pair of tackles on defense in the game and will try to lead the Hornets to a 2-1 start and their first regional win of the year this week at home against the Section Lions.
