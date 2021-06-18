DeKalb County Community Calendar: June 19-20

• The annual Rainsville Freedom Run is slated for Saturday, June 19 and will include a 5K, 10K, 5K Elite and 10K Elite. For additional information and to register visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
• Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In featuring an afternoon of family fun activities is Saturday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Main Street District of Fort Payne (downtown).
• The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District (DeKalb Co SWCD) will hold their monthly board meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the USDA Service Center in Rainsville @ 6:00pm. Due to Covid-19 State Order of Social Distancing the meeting will be held outside under the awning. Call 256-638-6398 X3 to confirm.
• The Town of Valley Head is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, June 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be located in front of Town Hall. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org/valleyhead. Please eat a good meal, drink additional water, avoid energy drinks and bring your ID. All donors will receive a “Donoritaville” t-shirt.
• The Fort Payne Independence Day Celebration is slated for Thursday, July 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. The event will feature a spectacular firework show provided by the City of Fort Payne and a musical performance from Boys in the Band.
• The Sand Mountain Potato Festival is Saturday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Henagar Town Park located at 18200 AL Hwy 75. The festival will feature live music, arts and crafts, entertainment, games and culminating with a fireworks display.
• Local band Still KickiN is schedule to performed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at The Pickin’ Post located at 893 Old Hwy 35 E, Fort Payne.
• The Flarity Reunion is back after taken a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 8 2021 at the Fischer Rescue Squad building. Please bring a covered dish and old pictures. For additional information contact Ed Thacker at 256-997-6876.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, www.narcononnewliferetreat.org. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Appliqué Quilting Club: 1st & 3rd Fri. of each month 9 am –11 am
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per month, Ages 14+
– Caregiver Support Group: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in February. $15 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Begins June 15, Tuesday 9:30 am – 10:30 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
