How to get COVID-19 tests sent to your home

Be Sure to Get Tested for COVID-19
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, visit www.alabamapublichealth.govor https://dph1.adph.state.al.us/covid-19/to locate a testing site.
How to Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
You may also order free home tests from www.covidtests.gov.
The State Health Officer has issued a standing order for over-the-counter home COVID-19 tests that have been issued an emergency use authorization or are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While a prescription is not required to purchase over-the-counter tests, this standing ordercan be used as a prescription by licensed pharmacists in Alabama if needed.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free of charge. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.
Symptoms of COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Please do not visit the emergency department for testing or for symptoms or reasons that do not require emergent care.
COVID-19 Information
For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Interpreters are available. For frequently asked questions and to check your symptoms, visit the Alabama.gov COVID-19 Information Hub at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.