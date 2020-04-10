County school meal plan temporarily suspended

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced an update to the Child Nutrition Program on Tuesday.
“It is with great thought, counsel and consideration that I am temporarily suspending the school system feeding program through April 30, 2020,” said Barnett.
The program was initially supposed to go through the end of the school year, which is May 15, 2020. However, as he had previously stated in an update on April 1, “things are changing daily.”
When the Governor’s proclamation was issued on March 13, 2020, DeKalb County Schools began making arrangements to provide meal pickup at each of the county school sites and community locations.
“When the governor declared on March 26, 2020 that students would return to school via an online or homeschool alternative schooling plan for the remainder of the year, we quickly developed a plan to prepare and deliver meals using established bus routes and much work has been completed to make this a success,” Barnett said.
He said with the growing number of confirmed cases and the Shelter-in-Place proclamation implemented on April 2, many districts are faced with hard decisions regarding the next steps to take.
“It has been and is my goal to provide as timely of information as possible so that you can make informed decisions and make preparations,” said Barnett.
The continuation of the meal program would require meal preparation and delivery by the employees multiple times a day and to various homes without knowing the health and well-being of all of those involved.
“During this time, difficult decisions have to be made and this was and certainly remains one of those decisions,” he said.
He said although they would take precautions and provide personal protective equipment, he could not guarantee the safety of those preparing the meals, delivering the meals or even those receiving the meals at this time.
“Therefore, with this in mind and once again, I will be suspending the meal preparation and distribution plan through April 30, 2020, at which time we will reevaluate,” said Barnett.
For updates, follow DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett on Facebook.
