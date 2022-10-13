Fort Payne businessman Michael Bruce passes away at age 51

Fort Payne businessman Michael Shan Bruce, who died Oct. 12, is being remembered for his decades-long commitment to his family and community.
Born and raised in Fort Payne, Bruce graduated from Fort Payne High School and met his wife of 29 years, Angela, while attending Jacksonville State University. The couple raised two children locally and recently welcomed their first grandchild.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine, who went to work at Bruce's Foodland grocery store while in high school, said the Bruces “are like family to me so it's like losing a brother… Michael was the kind of person you could always count on. He would always listen and always had friendly advice to give. We bother grew up in the grocery business so I got to work alongside him as a coworker and later when his dad retired, Michael became my boss, but the best part is I got to call him friend. Fort Payne has definitely lost a shining star with his passing."
Fort Payne City Councilman Johnny Eberhart went to Alabama football games with him and admired how Bruce taught his children to show respect as he watched him grow up to become "a caring adult who would help our city any way he could, just like his parents have. When Shan and Connie retired, Michael stepped in to run the business the same as his parents had, with love for the community and their customers."
Tricia Dunne handled the store’s advertising for 15 years while she was at The Times-Journal and she recalls the pride Bruce took in "continuing the foundation that Shan and Connie had built Foodland on. So many times he said, 'This is how mom and dad have always done it and I want to keep doing it that way. He was a great man that never said no when people in the community asked for help."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Bruce became committed to the organization more than 20 years ago, putting together a fundraiser at Foodland with Michael Griggs.
“[Michael Bruce] had all the contacts to put it together and gave us anything we needed,” Griggs said. “The Bruce’s covered all the costs so 100% of the proceeds could go to St. Jude. The event went on for around 20 years and raised thousands and thousands of dollars for St. Jude. The city has lost a good man.”
Bruce’s Foodland General Manager Scottie Smith started working for the Bruce family in December 2000 when he was the 19-year-old manager of a Rainsville grocery store they bought for the Foodland chain. Michael Bruce moved his office to that store and took Smith under his wing.
“He taught me a lot of what I know of the grocery industry,” Smith said. “He gave me more opportunities to advance in their company to my current position. He and his family have took me in and treated me and my family just like part of their family. He will be greatly missed and my heart breaks for this family.”
Many knew Bruce as “the life of the party” and won’t soon forget a smile they say could light up any room as he celebrated a love of Alabama football, Atlanta Braves baseball, working with his cattle and competing in BBQ cooking competitions with his buddies in the “Hammondville Hawg Mafia”.
Visitation is planned for this Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Pallbearers will include Jerry Keith, Marc Fobbus, Bill Hamlin, Willie Camp, Ricky Pack, Chuck Coffey, Manuel Cruz, Bobby Bailey, John Burt, Sy Giles, Nick Bailey and Jason Wright.
He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter and son-in-law Ali Bruce and Elijah Drew, son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Mindy Bruce, granddaughter Sullivyn Bruce, parents Shan and Connie Bruce, brother and sister-in-law Eric and Misty Bruce, niece Bailee Bruce, nephew Brody Bruce, and uncle Jeff Bruce.
(1) comment
I'm so sorry for your loss Angela. Prayers to you and all his loved ones. I will never forget when he saw me he said " no" you can't have Sammy. You guys are a blessing. May he rest in peace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.