• State regulations now prohibit all gatherings of 25 people or more or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are prohibited in Alabama. This order applies to all events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.
• Effective through Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m., the following Alabama venues were ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey to close: nightclubs, bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, casinos, social clubs, fitness centers and commercial gyms, spas, public swimming pools, playgrounds, barber and hair salons, waxing and nail salons, tattoo services, tanning salons, massage services, furniture and home furnishing stores, clothing and accessory stores, jewelry and luggage stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, and book, craft and music stores.
Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and gun stores will remain open.
• The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is maintaining essential services, such as road and bridge maintenance and construction, during the continuation of a national effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Work to repair slides and other roadway failures resulting from the recent record rainfall is also ongoing.
• All Fort Payne City parks are closed, along with all playgrounds, pavilions, athletic facilities, Wills Valley Rec Center, Coal & Iron Building and DeSoto Golf Course. Events scheduled during this time will be re-scheduled.
• IRS & Alabama Dept of Revenue: The Federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back to July 15. For small businesses, restaurants, and other food service businesses unable to pay their state sales taxes, late payment penalties will be waived for taxes reported on returns filed for the February, March, and April 2020 reporting periods. Similar relief is being provided for state lodgings taxes due for these same periods. For more information, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/.
• Information on the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available here: https://www.madeinalabama.com/2020/03/gov-ivey-alabama- small-businesses-can-seek-sba-covid-19-disaster-loans/
• Unemployment Compensation: The Alabama Department of Labor is modifying existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers to file a claim for unemployment compensation benefits ($275 per week for up to three weeks) if they are affected in the following way by COVID-19:
- Quarantined by a medical professional or governmental agency
- Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns
- Diagnosed with COVID-19
- Caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19
People who are being paid to work from home or receiving paid sick or vacation leave are not eligible for unemployment compensation benefits. Those who expect to be rehired at the same job can file a partial claim. File for benefits online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Online filing is encouraged.
• In the event that your utility service is discontinued, contact the Alabama Attorney General Consumer Hotline by calling 1-800-392-5658 or 334-242-7335.
• DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner’s Office: March 23-April 3, the lobby will be closed to the public. Service available by phone or online. All mail fees and credit card fees have been waived during this time. It doesn’t cost you any additional money to utilize these options. The state has waived all late penalties through April 15.
• If you suspect healthcare fraud, please report it to AlabamaBlue.com/fraud or call the Blue Cross Blue Shield fraud hotline at 1-800-824-4391.
• DeKalb Regional Medical Center: DeKalb Regional will no longer allow visitors into the hospital, with limited exceptions. Visitors granted exceptions must check-in for screening at the hospital’s main front entrance. Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Wrist bands will be given to approved visitors.
• DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office – there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the county during this time. The office, however, will be closed to the public until further notice. If you need a report, contact them at (256)845-3801. Pistol Permits will only be renewed or issued online, by visiting http://www.dekalbcountysheriff.org and choosing the “Pistol Permit” section from the left side menu. If you are using a mobile device, you must choose the “Full Site” to find this option. In the Detention Center, Corrections Officers have already begun screening inmates upon admittance for symptoms. Recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health are being followed. All inmate visitation will be handled remotely at http://www.jailfunds.com until further notice. Call the jail at (256)845-8565 for bond information.
• The DeKalb County Courthouse and County Commission: The DeKalb County Courthouse and DeKalb County Activities Building are closed to the public effective immediately until further notice due to circumstances related to COVID-19. Those having service needs should attempt to call the appropriate office of need to conduct business via telephone or internet.
DeKalb County Commission 256-845-8569.
DeKalb County Probate 256-845-8510
DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Office 256-845-8525
DeKalb County Revenue Commission 256-845-8515,
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 256-845-3801
DeKalb County Homeland Security / Emergency Management Agency 256-845-8569.
• Per the Governor’s March 26 proclamation, all public K-12 schools will complete the 2019-2020 school year using alternate methods of instruction, i.e. distance learning and online courses. Children dependent on school food programs still have access to two meals daily.
• DeKalb County Board of Education is closed until April 6th. Meals are provided at a pickup sight in each town near a school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children under 18 years of age may receive a meal whether they are DeKalb County students or not. The pickup sites and schedule are posted at https://www.facebook.com/dekalbalabamaschools/.
• Fort Payne City Schools: In-person instruction has ended for the school year, but student meals are continuing to be served.
Three buses bring students meals to eat Monday-Friday to the following Breakfast/Lunch Pick-Up locations:
– 11:00-11:15 a.m.: Fort Payne Walking Park and 13th Street Apartments;
– 11:00-11:30 a.m.: Five Points Bus Stop (bus pull off area on Dogtown Road);
– 11:30-11:45 a.m.: Stewart Court Apartments and Fort Payne Church of Christ;
– 12:00-12:30 p.m.: Green Acres Trailer Park and Fischer Store (formerly the Fisher Rescue Squad);
– 12:45-1:00 p.m.: Fort Payne Family Worship Center at Pine Hills, Cherokee Trailer Park/Deerfield Apartments (changed from Briarwood Apartments) and Hixon Pond Apartments; and
– 1:15-1:30 p.m.: Beason Gap Apartments;
– Additionally, students can pick-up lunch from Fort Payne Middle School, Williams Avenue Elementary School and Wills Valley Elementary School between 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. For full details, visit https://www.fpcsk12.com/.
• The list of mandated Alabama school closures now includes all private schools, Pre-K and most day cares – with the exception is for on-site child care facilities at hospitals.
• DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency: The EMA is available 24-7 by calling (256) 845-8569.
• Senior living facilities are not allowing visitors, according to Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations and guidelines as most senior activity centers have closed for next several weeks.
• Restaurants: Businesses offer take-out only with very few exceptions to limit person-to-person contact.
• The DeKalb County Public Library is closed until further notice.
• According to the Supreme Court of Alabama, all court hearings and trials with limited exceptions will be suspended until April 16. County officials will provide information soon on those cases within the exceptions that will proceed. This applies to cases in all courts, including circuit, district, juvenile, probate, municipal and appellate.
• This month’s Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in has been canceled. The next event is still scheduled for April 18.
• CASA of DeKalb provides food and other services to the elderly all year long. They accept non-perishable food items or monetary donations. They are located at the bottom of Beasons Gap at 2000 Watkins Avenue N.E. Fort Payne. They also have a food bin at the entrance of Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne. Food donations can be left there.
• DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging: Due to the State of Emergency called by our Governor, we will be closing MOST services. We hope to restart all programs at a later date. Read below for more details.
If you need assistance with MEALS or your MEDICARE plans, leave us a voicemail at (256) 845-8590. A staff member will call you back from an alternate work phone to assist you.
The following of our DeKalb County programs will be closed:
- All groups that meet at the Senior Centers and Council on Aging.
- All exercise classes and dance groups.
- The Council on Aging office.
- All Senior Centers.
- All Rural Public Transportation
PROM will be moved to a healthier month.
If you are a client of the SenioRx Prescription Assistance program, DiAnne will still be working by phone to ensure clients have no delay in getting their medicines.
We are working with another agency to provide food for TRANSPORTATION clients that do not have alternate transportation to grocery stores during our closing. Transportation cannot re-start until the Alabama Department of Public of Health believes that people can be closer than 6 feet to each other.
Senior Center weekly MEAL clients will be provided food during the closing. Managers will notify them and the volunteers that deliver meals of all the details regarding food during the closing.
Monthly CSFP Food Boxes will be distributed at their normal times and days to the people that are already receiving them. Those clients will stay in their car with their window rolled up. A staff member will put it in the client’s trunk and sign for them.
• ATTENTION ALL DEKALB COUNTY RESIDENTS: Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19, all residents are urged to make sure all household and commercial trash are bagged and sealed before it is placed into cans or dumpsters. This should always be done, but it is more important now than ever. Many of our city and county workers do not have the privilege to work from home. Please take this matter very seriously to ensure the safety of these employees.
• City of Henagar: To limit possible exposure to sickness, those who need to pay bills or fines can do so online or make a credit card payment over the phone. Those paying by cash or check should utilize the drop box at City Hall if possible. Residents are also encouraged to call City Hall to see whether any pertinent business can be handled over the phone before coming in.
• Town of Sylvania: The town hall doors are locked to walk-in traffic. We prefer all contact to be made by telephone or internet. Please call 256-638-2604 for any questions.
– Sylvania Police Department: Open but limited to walk-in traffic with business that cannot be conducted by telephone.
– Court: Open but limited to walk-in traffic with business that cannot be conducted by telephone. Payments are still required. A drop box has been install in front of the town hall. Please call Donna Abbott is there are any questions 256-638-2604.
– Fire Hall: Open, but no walk-in traffic.
– Park: Closed to all activities until further notice.
– Sewer payments can be left in the drop box that is now located outside town hall.
Please take all precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. The Town of Sylvania hopes to be under normal operation shortly.
• The DeKalb County Alabama Animal Adoption Center: Closed to the public starting March 16 until further notice. Pictures of stray animals are posted on the cat room window to the right of the front door. If you are needing to reclaim your animal, please call 256-304-0474 with a complete description of the animal.
• The Community Egg Drop and Carnival at Mentone Community Church scheduled April 4 has been canceled.
• Many local churches have canceled Sunday, Wednesday and other services, along with events and other activities. Since there is not a complete list, check with your individual worship house or check their social media platforms. Many churches are currently live-streaming services on Facebook.
• Violet Hill Baptist Church is sponsoring a free community lunch on Saturday March 28 starting at 12 p.m. rain or shine. There will be three meal choices of low country boil, pintos and cornbread or hotdogs and chips, including a drink and dessert. Take out is easy with a covered drive thru. The church is located on County Road 137 North of Valley Head.
• Thrifty Outfitters will be closing Friday, March 27, due to the COVID-19 outbreak until the virus is under control and we feel that it is safe and responsible to open the store again.
• First United Methodist Youth is teaming up with the amazing chef Barry Higgins to prepare meals for those in the community. This will be open to anyone needing a meal. FUMY will be handing out to go plates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the back parking lot of the church in Fort Payne. The meals will be brought out to your car. If you know of a shut in that we can deliver a meal to, please contact Valerie Moses at fumygroup@gmail.com or text/call 850-420-1680.
• The DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club meeting for Saturday, April 11th, 2020, has been canceled. With Governor Ivey’s guideline for business closings through April 19th and the President’s statement this past weekend about it going through April 30th, we are hoping that this virus outbreak will pass soon.
