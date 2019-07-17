ALDOT moves forward

A public involvement meeting about the corridor study on SR-35 from just east of I-59 to Burt Hill Drive, took place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Payne City Hall.
The meeting’s format included a brief overview of the project and an informal “open house” format with representatives of the Alabama Department of Transportation and consultants. The public viewed the maps on display regarding the project.
Region Engineer Curtis Vincent said the purpose of the meeting was to provide information and comments regarding the project.
“We have provided an ample number of maps/displays of information regarding this project for you to view,” he said. “Thank you for attending and participating in this meeting.”
