Thrifty Outfitters moves to new location

Thrifty Outfitters, which helps to fund the services of the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and The Gathering Place, has moved to a new location. Formerly at 220 Gault Avenue S., the thrift store can now be found at 3700 Gault Avenue N. in Fort Payne.
The store offers a wide variety of items such as home décor, furniture, kitchen wares, clothing for the entire family, shoes, jewelry, purses, books, DVD’s, art work, and more.
Marketing Director Kelly Moses said, “We have been extremely fortunate with the success of the Thrift Store. It has been a great asset this year because we have missed several of our fundraising events and it has made up for these and then some.”
The CAC provides a non-threatening environment for forensic interviews with alleged victims of abuse who are referred by the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement. The Gathering Place is a facility that offers a safe place for custodial and non-custodial exchanges as well as a child-friendly environment for supervised visitation. CAC Programs also address bullying/cyber-bullying and dating violence, as well as teaching parenting skills.
“I would like to thank all our customers and donors for making our time at our location in town very successful, and I look forward to the same success and greater at our new location,” Moses said. He is joined at Thrifty Outfitters by staffers Brady Moses, Alex Smith and Abby Casey.
Donations are tax deductible and those who purchase items have the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to a good cause. Consumers also have the option of not accepting their change back, but instead contributing it to the non-profit organization. Donations are always welcome and can be made at the back door by calling 256-979-1453.
Thrifty Outfitters is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.