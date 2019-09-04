McCurdy named T-J Player of the Week

Plainview senior tailback Brody McCurdy is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after receiving 768 of the 1,929 votes in this week’s online poll.
McCurdy led the Bears offense and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion in Friday’s dramatic 36-35 win over the North Jackson Chiefs, which gave the Bears their first win of the 2019 season.
After a scoreless first quarter, McCurdy removed Plainview’s goose egg from the scoreboard with a 2-yard dive across the goal line early in the second quarter to give the Bears a 7-0 advantage early.
The Chiefs then responded with two long touchdown passes to jump out in front 14-7. North Jackson was looking drive once more for another score late in the half, but they had a pass get picked off by Logan Bell, who then returned it 70 yards the other way for a touchdown. Quarterback Noah White then scored the 2-point conversion to put Plainview up 15-14 at the break.
McCurdy then capped off two Plainview scoring drive in the third quarter with a pair of touchdown runs from nine and seven yards out. Those scores bookended a North Jackson touchdown run and gave the Bears a 28-20 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.
Plainview tried to cling the lead late in the game, but the Chiefs powered through for a touchdown and 2-point conversion with four minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 28-all.
The game then went into overtime and North Jackson took the ball first. The Chiefs’ offense quickly scored and kicked an extra point to go up 35-28, forcing Plainview’s offense to do the same to keep the game alive.
The Bears were down to their last chance on fourth-and-8 before White came through in the clutch with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brody Parker.
Plainview then could have kicked a PAT to tie the game once again and forced a second overtime, but the Bears elected to go for two and win, putting the game in the hands of their offense.
The Bears decided to give the ball to their senior tailback McCurdy and he made it count as he barreled his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.
McCurdy compiled 175 of the Bears’ 222 yards of total offense in the win. He rushed for 154 and three touchdowns on 31 carries. His longest run covered 39 yards and he was also the Bears’ leading receiver with two receptions for 21 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.