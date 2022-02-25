The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday evening heard from Henagar Junior High School Science Teacher Brett Smith and his students' recent recipients of a NASA TechRise award.
Henagar Jr. High's Sky High Wildcats team Chief Engineer Clayton Dalton, lead hardware engineer Richard Myers, and lead software engineer David Godwin recently won the NASA TechRise Student Challenge.
NASA selected 57 winning teams in an inaugural nationwide challenge designed to attract, engage and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals.
Administered by Future Engineers, the challenge aims to inspire students to seek a deeper understanding of Earth's atmosphere, space exploration, coding, and electronics, as well as an appreciation of the importance of test data.
Dalton said they won the balloon flight challenge out of 600 school teams representing 5,000 students from sixth through twelfth grade in the nation and district (Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia).
"The craziest thing was there were big technical schools with eleventh and twelfth-graders who also won and then there we were Henagar Jr. High School," said Smith. "The fact that we are a small school and won is something that we are proud of."
As a winner, the Sky High Wildcats team received $1,500 to build their experiments and a NASA-funded spot to test them on a high-altitude balloon flight from Raven Aerostar.
Dalton said the new experiment is a follow-up from their project in cooperation with the University of Alabama in Huntsville student partnership program.
Smith said the team received phrases from UAH on their research stating, "We don't have first or second-year college students that make detailed graphs like that." He said it was a proud moment for the team.
"Our High-Altitude Research and data Visualization experiment (HARV) is going to fly onboard a Raven Aerostar weather balloon that's going to go up to 70,000 feet," said Dalton. "It's so cool to me that there's only 75 of these (radiosonde) board that has NASA on them, and somehow we have one."
According to Future Engineers, the winning teams of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge gained real-world STEM experience by building experiments that autonomously operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon.
"At NASA, we educate and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "The TechRise Student Challenge is an excellent way for students to get hands-on experience designing, building, and launching experiments on suborbital vehicles. I am so impressed we received hundreds of entries from across the country, and I want to congratulate the winning teams."
Dalton said their new balloon project is launching in South Dakota, targeted for flight tests in early 2023.
"Congratulations, you made DeKalb County very proud," said DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles. "You all are bright young men."
– Editor’s note: Look for the second half of DeKalb Counties Board of Education meeting in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
