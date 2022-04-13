Holy Week Activities continue in Fort Payne

The faith community is announcing local observations of Holy Week, April 11-15.
Each day will feature a short message by a guest pastor from a congregation in the community in the courtyard of First Presbyterian Church at 300 Grand Avenue N in Fort Payne, weather permitting.
This year’s worship leaders include:
April 13 (Wednesday) – Rev. Marshall Henderson, First Baptist Church
April 14 (Thursday) – Rev. Dave Latham, Grace Presbyterian Church
April 15 (Good Friday) – Rev. Ian Conerly, New Oregon United Methodist Church.
Rev. Conerly will lead a Cross Walk through downtown Fort Payne, from First Presbyterian to Fort Payne City Hall, the DeKalb County Courthouse, the steps at First Baptist Church and along Gault Avenue business district, praying for our leaders and our community at each stop along the way, before returning to First Presbyterian Church.
“In the spirit of One Church in Christ Jesus, join us as we celebrate together in-person again at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Payne,” a press release reads.
On Monday of this week, the Rev. Rick Chenault of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, led the services. On Tuesday, the Rev. Michael Miller of First United Methodist Church, led the services.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresFP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.