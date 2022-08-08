Alabama donates $25,000 for Kentucky flood relief

The images of deadly flooding in the Bluegrass State have been heartbreaking, but Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama donated $25,000 to aid those affected by the recent flooding in the Bluegrass State during a concert Saturday in Sharpsburg, Ky.
Before a packed crowd at the Barnyard Venue, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented a check to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a non-profit organization providing financial help to eastern Kentucky families, farms and businesses that are suffering as result of the catastrophic weather event. The world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities, and Owen and Gentry made the donation through the June Jam Foundation, Alabama’s non-profit to distribute money to other non-profit organizations and service groups.
“With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” Owen said. "Alabama wanted to offer help in a small way.”
"We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” Gentry said. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”
In late July, historic flooding began in central Appalachia, where at least 37 people have died. More than four inches of rain fell on one day at a frontal boundary stalled, producing what was described as a thousand-year flooding event with more than 10 total inches dumped on the state. Some residents have been stuck in their homes, unable to leave because of washed out roads and bridges, leading to over 420 people being rescued by helicopter or boat. Downed power lines have meant no air conditioning during a heat wave.
By August 2, more than 5,600 customers in eastern Kentucky were still without power and more than 18,000 service connections were without water. An additional 45,600 customers were under a boil water advisory, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Numerous people remained stranded in rural areas as a result of roads being washed away, with the only access in some instances being by ATV. The infrastructure problems caused difficulty in pinpointing the number of missing people in the days after the event.
The June Jam Foundation continues to raise funds for great causes from events held during Fan Appreciation Week. The Country Cares initiative alone has raised nearly $1 billion for St. Jude Children's Research Hosptal.
In the more than 50 years since Owen, Gentry and bandmate Jeff Cook left Fort Payne and started playing music in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the band has sold more than 80 million albums and achieved 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of awards from Billboard, the Grammy's, the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards and the Peoples' Choice Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Owen and Gentry recently performed at the opening ceremonies of the World Games highlighting the state’s rich musical talent.
For more information, visit thealabamaband.com.
