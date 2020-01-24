The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has compiled the yearly statistics for 2019. The numbers reflect the miles driven on the roads, amount of various narcotics seized, warrants served, calls answered and many other important figures.
Officials said compiling this data helps the office make adjustments to better serve the people of DeKalb County in 2020 and improve efficiency. Sheriff Nick Welden’s office would like to release these numbers to the public to maintain their transparency.
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in,” Welden said. “We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020.”
According to a press release sent out this week, “these numbers reflect how aggressively we have worked for the citizens of DeKalb County since Sheriff Nick Welden took office on January 1, 2019. Compared to 2017 (no data was found from 2018), deputies and narcotics agents seized 500 percent more methamphetamine (15,368 grams in 2019 compared to 2563 grams in 2017). Forty percent more total arrests were also made compared to 2017.”
“We’re very proud to get such a large amount of Methamphetamine off our streets. Meth has plagued our county for over a decade now. The drug trade is fueled by stolen goods. Tackling it head on will directly help make our county a better and safer place to live. God bless.”
2019 Statistics Overview
• Total miles driven: 611,356
• Number of calls answered: 7,123
• Number of reports taken: 3,952
• Civil papers served: 2,341
• Civil papers attempted to serve: 3,198
• Subpoenas served: 1,685
• Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866
• Warrants served: 1,846
• Warrants attempted to serve: 1,363
• Warrantless arrest: 1,473
• Number of assist: 2,761
• Number of search warrants/consent: 99
• 911 hang-ups answered: 1,167
• Alarm calls answered: 1,561
• Cases closed: 606
• Sex offender checks: 360
• Drug cases: 634
Narcotics and Interdiction unit:
• Methamphetamine seized: 15,368 grams
• Marijuana seized: 3,833 grams
• Spice seized: 180 grams
• Pills: 1,193
• Heroin: 30 grams
• Cocaine: 203 grams
• Cash seized: $36,454.00
• Cars seized: 12
