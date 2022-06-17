Community Calendar

• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days will be June 16-19, with tickets now on sale. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, will be on June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling (256) 997-9700 or purchased at the door.
• As part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days, the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some of the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. This event benefits the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are $64 with the service fee and may be purchased by clicking a banner on the www.nacc.edu website.
• The 14th annual Rainsville Freedom Run is Saturday, June 18, at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. The event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages from across the country and beyond to its 5K and 10K. The race begins at 8 a.m. Come out and cheer the participants along.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days continue on June 18 with a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club, costing $75 for regular tickets and $125 for VIP tickets. Proceeds benefit the operation of the Fan Club & Museum at 101 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1646 for information and have your assigned membership number and full name ready.
• Main Street is hosting Blue Grass, featuring “The Tatums” in the Garden, on Saturday, June 18, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meditation Garden located in the back of the Alabama Walking Park. The event is free and open to the public, with door prices. Bring a chair.
• The Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in is Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Fort Payne. The event will feature an afternoon of family fun activities, food, live music, an antique car show, and much more.
• The Little River Arts Council presents the “Music for the People” event featuring Parrot Tales, part of its Summer Music Series, Saturday, June 18, at the Mentone Inn’s Linger Longer Pavilion, starting at 7 p.m. (CST). Fontastic Food Truck will be there, bring your beverage of choice and enjoy with friends and family.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days conclude June 19 with Randy Owen’s Fandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting, located at 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE. Gates open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $2 donation to St. Jude is suggested. All guest bags will be checked by security before entering. More details are coming on how fans can donate directly to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.
• The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2022 on June 25 at the DeKalb Schools Coliseum. For more information, visit https://dcshof.com/.
• The Rainsville Farmers Market 2022 season is underway. The Market is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at the Rainsville Field of Dreams.
• The Fort Payne City Council meets on June 7 and June 21 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are July 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21, and Dec. 5 & 19.
• The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District (DeKalb Co SWCD) will hold its monthly board meeting on Monday, June 20, at the USDA Service Center in Rainsville at 6 p.m. Call (256) 638-6398 x 3.
• The Rainsville Freedom Fest will include entertainment on June 25, with gates opening at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center. Scheduled performers include Chasing Payne at 1:30 p.m., New Ground at 2:30 p.m., Still kickiN’ at 3:30 p.m., CrossRoads at 5 p.m., The Underwoods at 6:30 p.m., and Confederate Railroad at 7:30 p.m. There will be free entertainment for children, including a magician, pony rides, face painting, a mechanical bull, a climbing wall, inflatables, and more, plus a car, truck and motorcycle show. Learn more at rainsvillefreedomfest.com or call 256-638-7800 for information.
• Fort Payne’s annual independence day celebration with fireworks and music is planned for June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• DeSoto State Park’s Annual Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain include the following:
– Independence Day Flag-Making Contest, open to all ages. Materials and flag-making rules will be available at the campground pavilion in the Improved Campground starting Thursday, June 30, if needed.
– 9th annual Splish and Splash Pool Party at the Olympic-size pool, eat ice cream and enter for a chance to win door prizes. Admission is $1 per person on Friday, July 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
– The ice Cream Social starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Campground Pavilion in DeSoto’s Improved Campground.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter, please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am-Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am-Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am-Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
