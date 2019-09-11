Wristbands to benefit Altrusa scholarships

With Boom Days Heritage Festival right around the corner, festival-goers can look forward to many events, including attractions for kids of all ages.
The children’s area is something the Boom Days committee has made changes to through the years to make it more affordable for parents.
They have also added new attractions to accommodate children of all ages.
This year, wristbands will be available for purchase at $10 each and will include unlimited access to bounce houses.
The wristbands will also include five tickets that can be used at other attractions including a rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines, meltdown, Big Sam the balloon man, face painting and pony rides. Each attraction is one ticket and additional wristbands can be purchased.
The Boom Days committee felt that this would be affordable for parents with children of multiple ages.
According to event organizers, Altrusa of Fort Payne has been running the children’s area for more than 10 years. All proceeds from the wristbands and rides go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund. Altrusa provides scholarships to Fort Payne students, DeKalb County School System, and the GED program. This year, the rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines and meltdown will be located in the parking lot of Southern Properties. All other activities will be in the city park. The Altrusa area will be set up in the city park behind the Alabama Band statues selling the wrist bands.
Event organizers said another free exhibit for children is the Model Train Exhibit presented by Wills Valley Model Railroads. The exhibit will be located in the upstairs of the Coal & Iron Block and is open all day.
Another attraction the Boom Days committee has added this year is a photo booth presented by Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative. The booth will be located in the tent in the Southern Properties parking lot. Photo props will be available for use and participants will receive one free strip of photos.
For more information on events or activity schedules, visit www.boomdays.com.
–Times-Journal President and Publisher Tricia Dunne contributed to this report.
