Restaurants, bars resume dine-in service

On Monday, Alabama restaurants, bars and breweries could open limited table seating, as long as they kept a distance of six-feet between tables.
Mario Limon, owner of Limon’s Mexican Restaurant at 17073 Alabama Highway 75 in Henagar, said his restaurant re-opened Monday at half-capacity, taking precautions such as requiring servers to wear face masks, designating an employee to do nothing but sanitize spaces and displaying a sign asking anyone who doesn’t feel well to stay out to prevent spreading disease to the staff and other customers. Servers have their forehead temperatures checked before starting their shifts.
“If anyone does not feel safe dining in, they can continue placing take-out orders. We have the full menu online at limonsrestaurant.com, and the time was extended so we can continue selling take-out beer and margaritas by the cup or gallon in sealed containers until July 15,” Limon said.
Remembering that area school children no longer have access to nutritious meals from school, he said Limon’s Mexican Restaurant will continue providing free meals to kids from the side of the building for the rest of May on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We thank everyone for having patience during this pandemic. People have been really good to us and supported us with take-out orders,” Limon said.
Other restaurants declined to re-open their dining rooms on Monday, citing concerns about the continuing risk of COVID-19 coronavirus contagion.
National brand fast food restaurant Zaxby’s announced that its dining rooms would remain closed to prepare operations to assure the health and safety of licensees’ employees and Zaxby’s guests while continuing to serve customers at Drive-Thrus and Zaxby’s order ahead app, as well as through delivery and curbside service where available.
Kelly Sanderson, manager of the Zaxby’s store at 1050 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne, said he would not yet feel comfortable opening the dining room.
“There are a lot of things we would need to do outside of normal operations, even if I felt comfortable with it, and we wouldn’t be prepared for it anyway if corporate would allow us to re-open,” Sanderson said. “I remain concerned that if we opened up, it would put our employees and customers at more risk than remaining drive-thru only.”
N.Y.M.D. (Not Your Mama’s Deli) at 203 Gault Avenue S in Fort Payne also plans to hold off on re-opening their dining room through the rest of the month, although they are continuing curbside and delivery service.
Co-Owner Jimmy Ballenger said customers are welcome to place an order from the window on the restaurant’s back deck, as they have been able to do since March 19, when a public health order restricted the state’s restaurants to take-out and delivery orders.
“They shut things down really quickly because it was getting out of control,” Ballenger said. “Now the government is saying it is safe to open back up because they want to improve the economy and get people back to work. The virus is still here, but they are acting like it just vanished. I don’t see how they just open everything up like flipping a light switch.”
N.Y.M.D. does a good amount of nightclub business providing musical entertainment, but Ballenger said that won’t resume until at least June.
“People will swarm to it because they’ve been quarantined at home for so long,” he said. “As small as our place is, there’s no way we can meet the guidelines and keep a six-foot separation between everybody. We are just going to hold off and see how everything pans out.”
N.Y.M.D. had been open for two months and two weeks when the pandemic reached Alabama.
“We were dead in the water real quick like. Like a motor dying on a boat,” Ballenger said, estimating that they lost 80 percent of their business. He remains upbeat, though, and said the shutdown has brought some positives as well.
“Overall, it helped us more than it hurt us, because we got to-go and delivery orders from tons of people who had never eaten here and didn’t know we existed. It slowed everything down, and we were able to perfect our food. There are folks who dine with us two or three times a week now who didn’t even know we were here before, plus folks have donated money so we could serve Fort Payne City employees from the Street, Parks and Recreation and Sanitation departments, along with area pharmacies, medical offices and the post offices in Mentone and Valley Head. We probably fed a few hundred people who didn’t even know we were here before this, and we are staying pretty busy now, so there’s no urgency to open our dining room back up and risk [spreading disease] to our staff or customers,” Ballenger said.
