Lemon Meringue Pie

Ingredients
Prepared pie crust (or graham cracker crust)
For the Filling:
1/3 cup corn starch
1/3 cup cake flour
pinch salt
1 ½ cups sugar
5 egg yolk slightly beaten
Zest of 2 lemons
Juice of 2 lemons
2 cups water
3 tbsp butter
For the meringue:
5 egg whites
1 1/4 cups sugar
¼ tsp cream of tarter
Pinch salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
To make the filling:
In a medium saucepan, combine corn starch, cake flour, sugar and salt. Pour in water and stir constantly over medium low heat until mixture comes to a slow boil.
Remove the pan from the heat and reduce the flame to low.
Pour about a cup of this mixture onto the slightly beaten egg yolks while whisking constantly. Then pour the egg mixture back into the rest of the other mixture in the pot, whisking constantly.
Return to the stove and cook for an additional 3 minutes stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and lemon rind.
Whisk in butter one tbsp at a time.
Pour the filling into the prepared pie shell.
To prepare the meringue:
Whip egg whites, vanilla, salt and cream of tarter to soft peaks.
Very gradually add the sugar while continuing to beat the egg whites.
Dollop in heaping tablespoonfuls onto pie. Gently spread over the filling, making sure that the meringue touches the crust all the way around the pie. This will help to prevent the meringue from shrinking.
Bake in a 325 degree oven for about 20 minutes or until the meringue is well browned.
Cool pie thoroughly in the refrigerator before serving and keep refrigerated.
