State creates online portal for vaccine appointments

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has launched an online portal for individuals to check their eligibility and make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at county health departments. The easy-to-navigate portal also provides up-to-date information about additional drive-through and walk-in clinics being offered.
Furthermore, Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan, which can be viewed by clicking a box on the portal, was developed by working with stakeholders and following guidance provided by the federal government.
For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268. The portal can be accessed at https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/
By entering information in the portal, individuals can confirm their eligibility, select a county where they intend to schedule their vaccination, and indicate if they want to be notified if interested in receiving an email when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups.
There are links to click to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The portal also provides practical information for the people scheduled, such as what they should bring, mask requirements and a vaccine fact sheet.
Those currently eligible for vaccine in Alabama are healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters and persons age 75 and older.
Beginning Feb. 8, people 65 or older and additional groups of critical workers will be eligible to get the vaccine.
Vaccine Status
Two vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: The vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 16 years and older. This is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart. Clinical trial data show the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection starting seven days after the second dose. Individuals will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after they receive the second dose. The clinical trials revealed no major unanticipated adverse events. This vaccine arrived in Alabama on December 14.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in individuals aged 18 years and older. This is a two-dose vaccine, given 28 days apart. Clinical trial data shows the vaccine is about 94 percent effective after two doses. No serious safety concerns were found. This vaccine arrived in Alabama on Dec. 21.
Multiple COVID-19 vaccines are also still under development. Large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials are in progress or being planned for two additional COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.
Furthermore, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that 373,907 vaccines have been administered. A total of 798,125 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the state.
Inside DeKalb County, ADPH reports 8,139 cases of infection since March 26, 2020 -- the date of the first reported case in the county. ADPH has attributed 137 deaths in that timeframe as being caused by coronavirus infection.
In the last 14 days, 445 positive cases have been detected as a result of 2,217 tests conducted locally.
Additionally, DeKalb County Schools have seen a total of 11 cases this week.
DeKalb County is currently at “low risk,” on Alabama’s color-coded risk indicator dashboard.
