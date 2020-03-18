MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is announcing how it will conduct operations during a national effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19.)
The safety and protection of motorists using ALDOT facilities and the transportation network is a top priority. ALDOT is committed to providing essential services, while following state and federal guidance regarding COVID-19.
Rest Areas
Restrooms will remain open at ALDOT rest areas across the state. A deep cleaning will be performed on the restrooms each week.
Throughout each day, staff will clean and sanitize the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets.
Rest areas will be staffed to provide cleaning and with a point of contact for emergencies only.
Highway Projects
Active construction and road maintenance projects and supporting ALDOT functions will continue, including scheduled bid openings for new projects.
Work to repair slides and other roadway failures resulting from the recent record rainfall will continue.
General Operations
ALDOT personnel will continue to monitor and respond to traffic incidents and roadway issues. ALDOT traffic operations and Alabama Service & Assistance Patrol (ASAP) responders will continue serving in areas where they currently operate.
Public Involvement Meetings
All ALDOT public involvement meetings are postponed until further notice.
Permit Operations
Local ALDOT offices will continue to receive and process permits for work on ALDOT right of way.
The ALDOT Oversize/Overweight Permit Office will continue to accept and process applications for oversize/overweight vehicles on Alabama highways.
About the Alabama Department of Transportation
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama.
For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us. For traffic and road condition information, go to www.ALGOtraffic.com.
