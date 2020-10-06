2020 Municipal runoff election results for Geraldine
Council (At-Large):
Stanley Rooks (incumbent) - 88
Joseph "Joey" Satterfield - 79
Source: Town Clerk Donna Johnson
All votes are counted
No provisional Ballots
