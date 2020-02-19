Current constable seeks reelection

My name is Jimmy Carter and I am currently serving as your constable. Other than the sheriff, a constable is the only Peace Officer elected by the people in the State of Alabama. As your constable, I have been working with the sheriff’s office serving subpoenas, summons and various other court papers. This being done at no cost to the citizens of DeKalb County. There is no pay for being a constable. I am your constable because of a desire to serve my community.
I was born in this county. I have been a business owner in Collinsville, as well as the mayor, so I have a keen understanding of the needs of our area. I also understand the necessity of law enforcement in this day and time. That is why I am pleased to be working with not only our sheriff but our local police and rescue squad here in Collinsville to provide them with an extra level of law enforcement. As I travel the roads in District 3, I am diligently watching our businesses and homes for any unusual activity.
I ask that you vote to re-elect me in the Republican Primary on March 3rd. More importantly I ask that you exercise your right as an American and vote. Thank you for allowing me to have served you as your constable. Let me serve you again.
