Truck carrying glass strikes two homes on Alabama Highway 35

A runaway truck descending Alabama Highway 35 on Lookout Mountain crashed into two unoccupied homes Wednesday afternoon, according to Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum.
Fort Payne officers were patrolling the top of the mountain before the accident and verified that the truck driver, Lericco Antonio McNeally, age 40 of Charlotte, N.C., did stop at the mandatory brake checkpoint before the accident. Nevertheless, the 18-wheeler transfer truck carrying a load of glass products for Mako Transportation lost its brakes after starting down the mountain.
McNeally maneuvered his truck in the direction of the houses once he saw a driveway ahead.
“The driver was not familiar with the road, but he’d heard there was a cliff at the bottom of the mountain and he did not want to go over it,” Bynum said. “It was a combination of driver error and mechanical error. He didn’t see any oncoming traffic so he took the closest option he saw.”
Bynum said McNeally appeared to suffer a minor hand injury but otherwise emerged unscathed. Bynum estimated one of the homes was a total loss while the other would need major repairs “just by looking at them.”
DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Planning Section Chief Eric Middlebrooks said the truck was carrying sheets of regular glass when the accident happened. Responding to the incident were the Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency and Ed Williams Towing.
The mandatory brake checkpoint was added between Little River Canyon and County Road 89 in 2014 by the Alabama Department of Transportation due to the steep grade of the highway and a history of dozens of runaway trucks crashing as the road makes an abrupt 90-degree, right-hand turn at the base of the mountain.
The checkpoint is similar to a weigh station but only acts as a final opportunity to allow engines and brake mechanisms to cool down before trucks make their descent down the mountain.
While the accidents don’t happen as frequently, they do happen, occasionally due to drivers using their brakes too much and wearing away their remaining brake system.
If a truck cannot make the turn, it collides with a stone and concrete barrier that Joe Faulkner added in the late 1950s to keep trucks from striking his house. The fortifications are today known as Joe’s Truck Stop.
In this instance, the barrier’s reputation for destruction apparently led to a quick decision to avoid it, resulting in extensive damage of two other homes.
