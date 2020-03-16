In a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that all public schools will close at the end of the school day, Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed until April 6.
Ivey declared a State of Emergency after the first case of COVID-19 in Alabama was confirmed the same day.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey later announced that student absences Monday through Wednesday would be excused.
Cornerstone Christian Academy and Daycare will close Thursday, March 19 through April 5.
Monday afternoon, DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools announced they would both close early at the end of the Monday.
More information will be announced in coming days concerning school lunches and other school activities/events.
