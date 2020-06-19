COVID cases confirmed at Heil factory

Manufacturing plants like Heil Environmental in Fort Payne are working to contain the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Environmental Solutions Group President Patrick S. Carroll confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus at Heil.
“We had our first two positive COVID-19 tests at our Heil facility. After investigating thoroughly, it has been determined that the COVID-19 exposure occurred externally to the Heil plant for both cases,” Carroll wrote in the June 10 statement.
“Because of the conscientiousness of our team members following strict COVID-19 protocols, we were able to identify small groups of potentially exposed team members (two color-coded work areas), test those team members quickly at our onsite Heil health clinic, sanitize the applicable work areas and send the potentially affected team members home awaiting test results. These team members will be able to return to work after a negative COVID-19 test result.”
Carroll further confirmed receiving COVID-19 test results from team members who worked in close proximity to the two Heil team members with positive tests.
“Some of those tests have come back positive, but none of the individuals have displayed any COVID-19 symptoms thus far. All team members with positive tests are required to self-isolate for 14 days after the positive test and must remain symptom free with two consecutive negative tests prior to returning to work. The work areas for these team members have already been sanitized per our extensive COVID-19 protocols. All team members with negative tests return to work.”
Carroll said drive-up COVID-19 testing was available at their onsite health clinics while extra testing was made available at their Heil health clinic.
“For those team members volunteering to be tested for COVID-19 with no symptoms, the individuals return to work. For those tested for COVID-19 with symptoms, the individuals will be sent home until the test result is obtained,” his statement reads.
“We are so glad we are able to offer COVID-19 testing through our onsite clinics, giving our team members peace of mind on their health and the health of their family members. We are also working to obtain COVID-19 antibody tests, which will give us even more capability to test team members for potential immunity to COVID-19.”
Carroll reminded employees to practice social distancing since the coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, as well as other personal prevention strategies like frequent hand-washing, cough etiquette and wearing a face covering.
“Do not report to work when feeling ill or undergoing testing for fever or other symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” he said.
Carroll repeated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that short-term exposures (less than 15 minutes) with an infected person carry a lower risk. Some examples of short interactions might be bumping into or passing each other on a hallway, making coffee in general vicinity, walking with someone for a brief period or dropping off parts or a package for a short time.
Advisory documents from Heil’s parent company, Dover Corporation, shares precautions they’ve taken to keep employees safe while also protecting financial interests. For example:
• Restricting employee participation in external conferences such as vendor hosted events, trade shows and other events with global attendees until further notice. Dover has recommended holding meetings via video conference.
• Requiring employees to complete a confidential assessment of potential exposure to the virus before returning to work and disclose any international personal travel upon returning home.
• Requiring employees to notify Human Resources whenever they have traveled to a location that has had continued transmission of cases or employees experience symptoms such as a fever, shortness of breath or cough symptoms.
• Encouraging social distancing and maintaining a 6-foot distance between anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
• Prohibiting handshakes, hugs, or other forms of greetings that would put an employee in close contact with someone else.
• Emphasizing the importance of keeping the workplace clean and hygienic with work surfaces (e.g. desk, table tops) and objects (e.g. phone, computer) regularly wiped and disinfected.
• Setting up phone-based employee assistance counseling centers as a response to the mental and emotional stress related to COVID-19.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF), a 501(c)3 class charity that funds and directs scientific research and educational initiatives for waste management practices to benefit industry participants and the communities they serve, will host its 2020 Annual Charitable Auction online in multiple phases. Bidding on items opened June 15 through the Ritchie Bros. online bidding platform, IronPlanet.
