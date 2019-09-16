Wildwood opens for Diamond Rio

Wildwood will open for Diamond Rio this year at Fort Payne’s Boom Days festival.
The band’s four members are Rick Dobbs, David Hammonds, Tim Hammond and Charlie Davidson, who are known for their tight harmony approach.
The four local men first started playing and singing together back when the American comic strip by Jim Davis, known as “Garfield,” became popular.
Dobbs, Wildwood bass guitarist, said the band is just as versatile today as they were in the late-1970s.
“We started playing together in the late- ‘70s, and we played through the early to mid- ‘80s,” he said. “We’ve played all over the states and even up in Canada.”
Dobbs said the group’s adaptability is what has kept them going.
“When we all got together and started practicing and playing together, the response in the area was good,” he said. “We are a versatile group, so we played some Bellamy Brothers, Oak Ridge Boys and several others.”
For a time, Wildwood disbanded, but had a reunion in May 2018 at Vintage 1889 in Fort Payne.
Dobbs said the night of the reunion concert, the band was approached by members of the Fort Payne City Council in regards to playing at Boom Days that September.
Dobbs said the band had a previous booking and was unable to fulfill the request. That booking attempt, though, got the ball rolling for the scheduling of Wildwood for this year’s Boom Days.
“We’re set for 6 [o'clock] that night,” he said. “When the city council approached us this time, they told us that we were going to open for Diamond Rio, who is scheduled for 8 [o'clock] that night.”
Dobbs said Wildwood’s performance on Sept. 21 will consist primarily of songs from their heyday.
“We are going to mostly play songs from back in that era,” he said. “The folks that we admired the most and the music that we were prone to play back then will be the majority of the show that we are doing that night.”
Dobbs also said Wildwood will play a few original tunes as well.
He said anyone who was a fan of their versatile style back in the ‘70s is sure to enjoy their performance at Boom Days.
“Any of the folks that appreciate the tight harmony would enjoy the performance,” he said. “If they are interested in some hometown guys who are singing and playing a variety of songs, then they will enjoy the show.”
Dobbs said Wildwood’s ability to play popular tunes and the band members’ natural talents have been the glue that has kept them together through the years.
“It was easy for us to do the Alabama tunes that everyone likes because we are from the same area and we talk alike,” he said. “We are blessed with the ability to sing harmonies together, and that’s what has kept us singing and playing off and on together for so many years.”
For more information about music, events and activities at Fort Payne’s 2019 Boom Days heritage celebration, visit the official Boom Days website at https://boomdays.com/.
