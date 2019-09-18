Me and the Girls open at Boom Days

Me and the Girls are set to open for Wildwood at Boom Days Heritage Festival this weekend.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the girls will take the big stage at the annual music, art and heritage event in downtown Fort Payne.
The band, comprised of locals Debbie Calhoun, Lisa Cook, Judge Alica Martin and Lisa Obenlander, has opened for a number of big-name groups.
“We’ve had the honor of performing before such acts as supergroup Alabama, KC and the Sunshine Band, Exile, and many others,” Lisa Cook said. Cook is the wife of Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook, and the group of ladies will dedicate one of their most requested songs to him at Saturday’s event.
“One of the songs we will perform is in honor of my husband, Jeff Cook,” she said. “Jeff is one of the writers of the song “No Bad Days.”
Through the last few years, the Cooks said they adopted the song “No Bad Days,” recorded by Alabama in 2015, as their theme song. The chorus of the song conveys the idea that no matter the situation, if you are alive, no day should be considered bad: “As long as your heart’s beating, there’s no bad days. You've got something to believe in, there’s no bad days. As long as you're dreaming, preaching, seeking, make no mistake, as long as you're breathing, there’s no bad days.”
It is also the cover song of Me and the Girls’ latest CD, “No Bad Days.”
“We are very excited to be performing here in our home town,” Cook said. “There’s no better place for a music festival other than right here in the heart of Fort Payne.”
Cook said they look forward to seeing everyone at the event this weekend.
For upcoming shows and updates on Me and the Girls, follow Cook Castle on Facebook at @CookCastleEvents.
