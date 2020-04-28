Alabama to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Kay Ivey held a joint press conference Tuesday morning to announce a loosening of restrictions in the state, paving the way for a gradual return to normalcy as her stay-at-home order is allowed to expire Thursday at 5 p.m.
That previous “stay-at-home” statewide health order to aid in Alabama’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) required every person in the state to stay at his or her place of residence except as necessary to perform essential activities. The new “Safer at Home” order takes effect at 5 p.m. on April 30 and lasts until May 15th.
Among the changes:
• Most businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines.
• All retail stores open subject to 50 percent occupancy rate.
• Elective medical procedures will be allowed.
• Alabama’s beaches will be opened but everyone must maintain six feet of separation.
Ivey encouraged the public to continue wearing face protection when going out in public, saying “cover your face when you’re around people from different households. No one will arrest you if you don’t, though.”
Joining the governor were State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as members of the Executive Committee of her Coronavirus Task Force. Ivey thanked Harris for his “wise counsel and realistic approach” that has balanced the risks to give the public confidence.
“This has not been an easy process,” Ivey said. “Because of the efforts in these unprecedented days, we can roll back [restrictions]. Alabamians have been doing the right things to keep healthy. I thank the people of Alabama for your patience and understanding. Today’s announcement will please some and frustrate others.”
“Higher risk” businesses remaining closed include entertainment venues such as bars, movie theaters or bowling alleys, fitness centers/gyms and close-contact service providers such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services.
“This is not as simple as flipping a switch or snapping fingers. It is essential that we keep monitoring those infected. Just as we eased into the stay-at-home steps, we will be careful as we ease the restrictions. The threat is not over. We’re still seeing the virus spread and all of our people are susceptible to it. If anyone thinks that easing these restrictions means there must be no sign of no threat, they’re wrong. Folks, we must continue to be vigilant today and for the foreseeable future,” Ivey said.
Harris said the state meets two of the three proposed gating criteria recommended by the White House. There is not yet a downward trajectory of positive cases within a 14-day period. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County and two deaths. Statewide, there are 6,644 cases and 242 deaths. The state has a large number of people with conditions like diabetes, lung disease and heart disease, so it is important to monitor vulnerable populations.
Alabamians were advised not to return to church services just yet. “Drive-in” gatherings such as church services, weddings, funeral services, social gatherings, concerts, festivals, sporting events and similar events are okay so long as people remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the event, each vehicle shares people from the same household and participants do not come within six feet of people in other vehicles.
Employers must “take reasonable steps, where practicable as work duties permit,” to protect their employees by avoiding gatherings of 10 employees or more, maintaining six feet of separation between employees, regularly disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces, encouraging handwashing, preventing employees who are sick from coming into contact with other persons, facilitating remote working arrangements and minimizing employee travel.
Senior citizen centers and schools remain closed. Child day care facilities still must not allow 12 or more children in a room. Restaurants and bars remain limited to offering take-out or delivery until at least 5 p.m. on May 15. Hospitals still must restrict visitation.
Summer camps in DeKalb County were waiting until May 15th to decide on whether to open this summer, so the next step announced by the governor will be key to that determination.
For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
