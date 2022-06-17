FPIA continues to urge energy conservation as heat wave leads to record demand

The heat wave looks likely to continue into next week.
Fort Payne General Manager Mike Shirey said his agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority continue to experience some of the hottest weather so far this season.
“More is forecast for next week, so the higher energy demands needed to keep people cool and safe will remain with us for some time,” Shirey said.
“TVA builds margins into our system planning to help ensure the power grid remains stable and secure during high demand periods, even with the increased load and economic growth seen in the pandemic recovery. The reliability and resiliency of the power system has consistently delivered for the 10 million people who count on us every day, safely supplying three of the top four June power demands over the past four days.”
The week has gone as follows:
• Monday, June 13 - 31,311 megawatts, the 2nd highest June power demand in TVA’s history.
• Tuesday, June 14 – 30,072 megawatts, the 9th highest power demand for June on record and the first time we’ve had back-to-back 30,000+ megawatts days in June since 2012.
• Wednesday, June 15 – 30,784 megawatts, the 4th highest June power demand on record and tying a record of three consecutive 30,000+ megawatt days set in June 2012.
• Thursday, June 16 – 31,617 megawatts, a new all-time record demand for the month of June and the first time TVA has experienced two 31,000+ megawatts days in June.
High power demand – especially during peak hours of 1-6 p.m. local time – directly contributes to higher future power bills so, to help save money, we encourage consumers and businesses to join TVA and FPIA in cutting back usage during those hours.
There are some simple ways to help reduce power use without significantly impacting your comfort:
Turn your thermostat up just one degree and use fans to circulate air.
Close the window covering on the sunny side of your home or office.
If possible, avoid using ovens, dishwashers, clothes dryers and other appliances that generate heat in your home until later in the evening.
High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the summer, so TVA and FPIA teams will remain focused on ensuring your electricity remains reliable during these extreme conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.