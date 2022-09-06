The town of Sylvania held its annual Labor Day Festival on Monday at Sylvania City Park. Despite the overcast weather and a few sprinkles, the event saw a good crowd, enjoying musical performances by the Sylvania Baptist Praise Team, Still Broke, The Underwoods, Still KickiN’, and The McBride Family. The festival welcomed guests from all over the area and featured a wide variety of vendors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.