The town of Sylvania held its annual Labor Day Festival on Monday at Sylvania City Park. Despite the overcast weather and a few sprinkles, the event saw a good crowd, enjoying musical performances by the Sylvania Baptist Praise Team, Still Broke, The Underwoods, Still KickiN’, and The McBride Family. The festival welcomed guests from all over the area and featured a wide variety of vendors.
Scenes from Sylvania's Labor Day Festival
- Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal
