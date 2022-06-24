Collinsville Police Chief Rex Leath is retiring at the end of July, following a 40 year career in law enforcement.
Leath served as Collinsville’s assistant police chief prior to stepping into his current position following the retirement of former police chief Gary Bowen who retired in 2019.
Reflecting back on his career, Leath said a lot has changed.
“Things have changed, the world has changed, and you're dealing with a different caliber of people not than when I first started policing,” he said. “People have no respect for police any more.”
Of his retirement Leath said he is looking forward to it. “I am absolutely looking forward to retirement. I have a lot of catching up to do in my house,” he said.
Leath's last official day is July 31, 2022.
Earlier this month, Leath announced the appointment of Andy Brown as Collinsville’s Interim Police Chief.
“I think Andy will do an outstanding job,” Leath said.
Brown, of Dawson, is a graduate of Geraldine High School and a seasoned law enforcement officer.
“I worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for 13 years,” Brown said. “I am excited and ready to get started.”
Serving in the capacity of day shift patrol supervisor for the last three years, and in other areas during his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Brown is familiar with the area and its people.
For more information and regular updates, follow the Collinsville Police Department on Facebook at Collinsville Police Department-Alabama.
