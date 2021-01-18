Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations begin this week at Agri-business Center

Tuesday’s planned Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rainsville Agri-Business Center is focused on delivering doses to any remaining frontline health workers for hospitals, residents and staff of nursing homes and others who have direct contact with the general public such as pharmacists, dentists and their support staff. Many in this category have started to receive the shots in the first round of immunizations.
DeKalb Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Clifton noted a high volume of calls about the clinic, which is managed by the Alabama Department of Public Health and is closed to the general population. It starts at 7 a.m.
Because the vaccine must be used within a limited time frame once it is taken out of cold storage, all 500 available doses must be distributed on Tuesday. This means any “left overs” will be given to people ages 75 or older once the targeted population is served, but there is no way of knowing how many of the of those remaining frontline workers will show up to get their first of two shots.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey introduced new guidelines this week on vaccine distribution and the state has introduced a new vaccine hotline at (855) 566-5333 for making appointments. Due to a high call volume, callers are asked to call again later if they get a busy signal.
Tuesday’s Drive-Thru clinic, however, will not be appointment based but rather, first come, first served as availability permits. Anyone with questions about it can call EMA at (256) 845-8569.
“We’ll have the ability to track the number of doses being given pretty close on Tuesday, but as far as pulling up and asking, we won’t be able to say yes or no on whether there will be a specific number of extra doses,” Clifton said.
“This may mean waiting two or three hours in your car, so don’t come expecting it to be fast. If someone does not meet the criteria, they could be turned away. We don’t want long lines or hurt feelings. Everybody will get a shot if they want it. It’s just a matter of when as more doses arrive. If someone in Phase 1A misses this clinic, he or she will simply go to the front of the line when it becomes more widely available to the general public,” he said.
To learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf. For more details on the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination, visit https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download.
