Safe Church Conference scheduled for Oct. 2 at Snead State

Family Services of North Alabama is hosting a Safe Church Conference on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Snead State Community College’s Fielder Auditorium.
Per officials, the purpose of the Safe Church Conference is to provide education about mandatory reporting laws, resources for background checks, and additional training. While also providing sample policies for child abuse prevention and risk reduction.
The event is free of charge and will feature the following keynote speakers:
• Chris Lim, Alabama Attorney General’s Office
• Jennifer Bray, Marshall County Assistant District Attorney, speaking on mandatory reporting laws
• Kathleen Connelly, Alabama Coalition Against Rape, speaking on trauma-informed care
• Cameron Perry, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, speaking on human trafficking and indicators of a predator
• Jennifer Tice, Family Sunshine Center, speaking on indicators of abuse
If you are thinking about attending, consider the following:
• Does your church have policies in place to help prevent child abuse?
• Does your church have a protocol established in the event of disclosure of abuse?
• Does your church know the red flags and indicators of abuse?
• Does your church know how to recognize predatory behavior?
• Does your church require background checks for your leaders?
A catered lunch by Santa Fe Cattle Company will be provided for attendees.
Among the material provided will be sample policies that can be tailored for specific churches, to help define abuse prevention and aid in risk reduction strategies.
Attendees will also receive information about background checks, and information for Mandatory Reporter Training.
Each participating church will receive a certificate for participation.
Looking ahead, participating churches that implement policies, conduct background checks for leaders, and complete mandatory reporter training within 90 days of the conference will be presented with a plaque and named a Safe Church on the Family Services of North Alabama website.
Family Services of North Alabama was founded in 2022, and based in Albertville, Family Services of North Alabama serves Marshall, Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, and St. Clair counties.
The organization seeks to teach, empower, advocate and liberate through education, resource networking, and providing advocacy for victims of sexual assault.
To register visit, www.familyservicesna.org. Questions can be addressed by calling (256) 878-9159.
