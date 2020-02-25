Keener to run for District 4 constable

My name is Jeff Keener and I am running for District 4 Constable.
I would like to tell you a little about myself and my mission. I have a great wife and two wonderful kids that I love dearly. I have been in public safety for almost 20 years. I have been a volunteer fireman for close to 20 years, work as a wildland firefighter for the State for 17 years and a reserve deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. I have extensive training in fire and leadership and have been certified in the use of pepper spray and a taser with the Sheriff’s Department. I always seek out training to be better prepared.
My plan, if elected, is to be involved in as many community activities as possible for added security, form a way for the citizens to contact the constables for things like extra patrol or other needs that you may have, assist the local police and sheriff’s department with any activities emergency or non-emergency, and assist our fire departments with any needs they have. The main goal is to keep the citizens of DeKalb County safe from harm to the best of my ability.
My mission, if elected, will be to serve the citizens of District 4 and DeKalb County with duty, respect and integrity.
Thank you for your support and vote in the March 3rd Primary.
My contact information is: 256-630-2040, Wildfire1511@yahoo.com or on Facebook @jeffkeenerforconstable
