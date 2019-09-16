The DeKalb County Transportation and Council On Aging in cooperate sponsorship with the Times-Journal and Cigna HealthSprings is hosting the annual Community Health Fair on Oct. 2.
This year’s health fair will take place at a new location– Minvale Baptist Church Life Center from 8:30 a.m. until noon for DeKalb senior citizens.
Director of DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Emily McCamy said they are “very excited” to be changing locations because they had outgrown the facility they had previously used.
McCamy said this year they are also combining their annual fall festival into the health fair because it has also outgrown its location.
“Combining the two events means that people are going to stay longer because of the party aspect and [seniors] will have more time to interact with the vendors,” she said.
This free event is opened to the public and is geared toward DeKalb County residents ages 60 and older.
The event will include vendors, lunch, door prizes, live music, and a costume contest.
McCamy said there would be over 40 door prizes given away during the event, and the Cumberland Mountain Boys will be providing live musical entertainment.
At last year’s event, more than two dozen health care agencies and various organizations were set up providing seniors with information and items.
According to McCamy, as of right now, there are 53 vendors set to participate at this year’s health fair.
Senior services provided will include flu shots, free vision screenings, free blood pressure checks, and free cholesterol and blood sugar checks.
McCamy said there would be a variety of vendors present from different categories, including the following:
• caregiver assistance
• home health
• hospice, housing
• long term care facilities
• physical therapy
• private area
• safety, and other services.
Along with the many activities, McCamy said the seniors would be given a hamburger meal that will include ice cream for dessert.
The event will also host a costume contest which was held for the first time last year.
McCamy said everybody had a lot of fun dressing up for it and she has one participant who has her eye set on the first place.
“You don’t have to pre-register, just show up and have fun,” McCamy said.
Minvale Baptist Church Life Center is located at 1915 Alabama Ave. N. Fort Payne. For additional information or to become a vendor call 256-845-8590.
