District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford announced today that Matthew Dabbs was found guilty on three separate charges by a DeKalb County jury on April 13, 2023.
On August 13, 2020, reports of a wrecked motorcycle on Carlyle Road in Rainsville were called into dispatch. Several witnesses reported to law enforcement they saw a large black truck “chasing” a motorcycle on Carlyle Road. The driver of the motorcycle was William Travis Skinner who died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Dabbs told officers that he had been in a relationship with the female passenger on the motorcycle but denied any involvement with the wreck. Several days later, Dabbs told officers that he saw the two on the motorcycle and he followed them. When Skinner passed a vehicle to get away from him, he also passed that vehicle. He told officers he was trying to get around the motorcycle and make them stop.
Dabbs’ truck and the motorcycle made contact, causing the motorcycle to wreck. Dabbs admitted to fleeing from the scene of the accident.
A jury trial began on April 10, 2023 and a verdict was returned on April 13th. The jury found Dabbs guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries, and Failure to Give Information and Render Aid.
Dabbs will appear in front of Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor on June 16, 2023 for sentencing.
Summerford stated, “This has been a long, hard road for the family of William Travis Skinner. While we are nearing the end of the criminal court case, we know that the pain of losing their loved one is something the family will have to live with forever. They continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate their cooperation and participation in this process.”
The case was prosecuted by Summerford and Deputy District Attorney Brady Burns.
