Last season, the Fort Payne volleyball team lost 20 sets by two points.
Third-year head coach Justin Kisor and the 2022 Wildcats look to correct that deficiency.
“I want us to finish those games,” said Kisor, ahead of Fort Payne’s season opening quad-match Thursday, Aug. 18. “I think matchups are huge in 6A, and if we take care of business in our area, that’s first, and then see if we can win two games in Huntsville to make state.
“Fell short last year in the second game. I love my team and love where we are at Week 2.”
In Kisor’s first season leading Fort Payne, the team fell 3-0 to Homewood in the opening round of the AHSAA North Super Regional after claiming the area championship. The Wildcats closed last season with a 3-0 loss to Athens in the second round of the regional after earning the area’s runner-up title.
Kisor said putting away opponents in close sets and being mentally stronger will allow Fort Payne to take the next step in postseason play.
The journey begins Thursday with Cherokee County, Ider and Scottsboro visiting Fort Payne High School’s gym. Fort Payne is scheduled to open against Scottsboro at 4:30 p.m., play Ider at 5:30 and finish against Cherokee County at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats are slated to participate in Hoover’s Juanita Boddie Tournament on Friday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 20, before hosting Westminster Christian Academy and Southside on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The AHSAA’s 2022-24 realignment based on the organization’s competitive balance factor moved the Wildcats out of Class 6A’s Area 15 with Scottsboro and Arab and placed them in a new Area 13 with Gadsden City and Oxford.
“These two teams are very athletic and well-coached,” Kisor said of Fort Payne’s new area foes. “I am excited to see how we fare with them and challenge our girls to compete in every game.”
Fort Payne begins area competition against Gadsden City on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Fort Payne will play host to the Titans as part of a quad-match against Etowah and Dade County (Ga.).
New opponents to the Wildcats non-area schedule this season include Signal Mountain (Tenn.), Grace Baptist (Tenn.) and Vestavia Hills. Fort Payne hosts Signal Mountain on Monday, Sept. 12, ahead of traveling to Signal Mountain to take part in a quad-match on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The annual Fort Payne Invitational Tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 10. This year’s tournament features a 20-team field that includes DeKalb County’s Plainview, Fyffe, Ider, Sylvania and Collinsville. Additional participants include Southside-Gadsden, Jacksonville, Sylacauga, Boaz and Hayden to name a few.
“Just want things to run smoothly,” Kisor said of the tournament. “We have a lot of returning teams, so that’s a good sign. We hope to put on a high-level tournament.”
The Wildcats are looking for sponsors for the Fort Payne Invitational Tournament. Those interested in providing sponsorships can email Kisor (jkisor@fpcsk12.com) for more information.
Spearheading Fort Payne’s on-court success this season will be its six seniors: settler Natalie Hotalen, libero Anna Banks, outside hitter/opposite hitter Lily Jackson, opposite hitter/middle hitter AJ Kramer, defensive specialist/setter Livvy Chambers and opposite hitter/middle hitter Arianna Johnson.
“This is a special bunch,” Kisor said. “I built a great bond with them my first year when they were sophomores. They all work hard and have the ability to be great leaders on and off the court. I hope and pray we stay away from injuries and they have the best senior year.”
Strengthening Fort Payne’s depth will be juniors Layla Kirby, Katie Kindred, Bri Williams and Savannah Hall, along with sophomore Cooper Garrett and freshman Carlie Cash.
