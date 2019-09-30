Marine Toys for Tots sign ups start today

October 1 begins the Marine Toys for Tots sign-ups in DeKalb County.
Families needing help to provide Christmas toys for their children should apply at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Food Stamp Office. The location is 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Parents and legal guardians should take with them a photo ID plus documentation to prove they reside in DeKalb County; that they have custody of the children; and the children live in their home. Applicants also need to have documentation of their income and proof of financial need.
“This is not limited to recipients of public assistance,” Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said. “We want to help any family who is truly in need.”
The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 is now in its seventh year of conducting the Marine Toys For Tots program in DeKalb County. A total of 25,918 new toys have been distributed to 5,013 children in the years 2013 through 2018. Last year alone, 1,117 children and 412 families were served.
“This is truly a community effort,” Hardinger said. “We could not do this without gifts of toys, money, and campaign support provided by our generous neighbors. The DHR workers are also doing their part, by voluntarily taking the time to accept and screen the toy applications, on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots. We are grateful for the many people who come together to make this great program work for our local children in need.”
Non-profits, such as churches, needing toy support to serve DeKalb County children within their ministry, may apply for help online at: http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org or contact Hardinger at: larueha@yahoo.com.
Donation checks may be mailed to: Coordinator, Marine Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne. Make out check to: TOYS FOR TOTS. New toys may be donated at one of several public locations listed on the above website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.