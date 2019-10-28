How to have a safe, fun Halloween

Halloween is only a few days away; the excitement is brewing, and children and adults all around the county are preparing for this exciting time of the year.
While many of us are looking forward to all the cute Halloween customary photos and candy, there is also the concern of safety.
Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith recommends only going to people’s houses who you know, trunk-or-treats or churches.
He said illuminating the kids with glow sticks that can be tied to the costume, inspecting all candy children receive, and carrying a flashlight are useful safety tips.
“Always go with adult supervision, going in groups is always safer as well,” Smith advised.
He said to make sure costumes are not dragging to help prevent a trip hazard, be careful with mask obstructing visibility, and hold a child’s hand as they walk across the street.
Drivers are advised to be extra cautious and “slow down,” Smith said.
“There’s going to be heavy traffic, especially in the neighborhoods, be looking for kids that you may not see coming out from behind cars,” he said.
The following is a list of tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics:
Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags for greater visibility.
Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives.
Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional.
Review with your child how to call 9-1-1 or local emergency contact if they ever have an emergency or become lost.
A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.
Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
According to healthychildren.org, since pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, remind trick-or-treaters the following:
• Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
• Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.
• Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing you.
Enjoy the festivities.
