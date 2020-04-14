Ivey addresses restarting Alabama’s economy

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will review her stay-at-home order this Friday and the members of her COVID-19 task force will look into ideas to restart Alabama’s economy.
“We are getting a lot of advice on what we could do, should do or must do to get our economy going again. We are taking every suggestion seriously,” said Ivey, who announced a statewide stay-at-home order on April 3 that expires April 30.
The task force, formed March 6, is chaired by Dr. Harris and includes House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville.
“We will come up with a thoughtful plan and timeline for reopening our economy. We want to have a safe, responsible reopening and are working on a roadmap to begin our road to recovery. We can take both the physical health and the economic health of our people seriously. We are confident we can handle both of these tasks at the same time.”
Alabama is expected to reach the height of demand for Intensive Care Unit beds for COVID-19 patients by April 20-22, according to Dr. Harris. He said he’s confident the state’s hospitals will be able to meet the demands and share ventilators.
The supply remains limited for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by health care workers to minimize their exposure to hazards.
Alabama now has more than 3,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (28 in DeKalb County as of Tuesday morning) and a suspected 100 deaths so far. Hospitals have 400 in-patients testing positive and 600 additional ones being tested, although not all will end up testing positive for the disease.
Ivey said the Alabama Department of Labor is “working overtime and around the clock” to process the 264,000 applications for unemployment compensation and reassured those filing for it that they would “get tended to, not left out.”
Ivey said re-starting the economy is not like flicking a light switch and would likely happen on a phased segment-by-segment, regional basis.
“Not one size fits all. Restaurants and bars are going to have a different way of doing it than manufacturing,” Ivey said. “We want to get back to work as quickly as we can, but as smart as we can.”
The governor said it is imperative that everyone continue to practice social distancing, staying six feet away from other people.
Dr. Harris said Ivey’s stay-at-home order is directly responsible for the slowing of models predicting the growth of coronavirus cases.
“The projections are better than we thought. People have been taking the order seriously,” he said.
The state is working to improve its testing capacity and adding staff to notify anyone who may have recently come into contact with a person testing positive for the virus.
Ivey said COVID-19 could see a resurgence of cases in the fall.
“We have to be prepared and nimble if that crisis should present itself,” Ivey said.
Ivey said the federal government might have suggestions that the states have not thought of, but “what works in Alabama might not work somewhere else. We are going to do what we need to do in a responsible, orderly manner.”
She said she wants to work cooperatively with her fellow governors, but she hasn’t called them to coordinate based on what they are planning to do.
Ivey answered a question about expanding Medicaid by saying it would be “irresponsible” to do so without addressing the funding question.
Medicaid expansion would provide more low-income adults with access to health care services because many work in low wage jobs that do not offer health benefits. The federal government is financing most of the cost of expanding Medicaid, with a small portion being paid from participating states’ Medicaid budgets.
Dr. Harris addressed the racial disparities about the outbreak, which appears to affect African-Americans and the elderly in the greatest numbers. He said the state is doing a better job of communicating the risks to these groups.
He said Alabama nursing homes already have infectious disease protocols and deal with seasonal flu outbreaks. The state is advising them to cohort residents who’ve tested positive and use dedicated staff, testing everyone.
Ivey was asked about the restrictions in her stay-at-home order that appear to some to favor big box retailers over smaller store owners. She said opening it up to smaller retailers could be one of the recommendations going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.