Recognizing the signs of human trafficking and avoiding it

Jerika Brumbeloe, RN, who works in Fort Payne as a SANE nurse for Family Services of North Alabama, offers tips on top ways to avoid becoming a victim of human trafficking:
- Maintain situational awareness. Keep your head out of your phone and make eye contact with passersby.
- Walk with purpose, head up and shoulders back, look like you are prepared for a fight, be confident and assertive, hands empty if possible.
- Carry a flashlight to have ready in case of dark situations. But park under light poles and stay in well-lit areas if possible.
- Don’t consume alcohol to excess, and eat a full meal before consuming alcohol. Consume water between alcoholic drinks.
- When going out recreationally, go out with at least three people and don’t split up.
- Never leave your drink, alcohol or non-alcoholic, unattended for any length of time.
- If you must partake in recreational drug use, do not use a drug from an unknown supplier.
- Never get in a vehicle with someone you just met.
- When using an Uber or cab or Lyft, make sure the driver and car matches the description on the app.
- Never allow young girls between the ages of 15 to 23 to travel abroad alone. This age range of young women are at the highest risk of being inducted into sexual slavery.
- When in public with children, always have them in eyesight.
- Never meet up with strangers you have met online, including social media apps. If you must meet, always have a safety plan, meet in public, and it’s preferable to have a friend/family member accompany you.
Family Services of North Alabama, works closely with law enforcement and offers sexual assault support services to males 14 and older and girls who started menses and older. Their 24-hour crisis intervention hotline (855-878-9159) and Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) respond to victims of incidents of sexual violence seven days a week. They provide rape kits, specially-trained nurses, free clothing, prophylactic antibiotics for possible exposure to STDs, and pregnancy prevention options. A Victim Advocate, specially trained in Sexual Assault advocacy/counseling, also offers victims and family support and information about sexual assault.
The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force in Montgomery lists “warning signs” of human trafficking, which include:
- Inability or fear to make eye contact.
- Cannot or will not speak to you alone; is being controlled by another person.
- Presence of an older male or “boyfriend” who seems controlling.
- Shows evidence/signs of physical, mental, or sexual abuse.
- Inappropriately dressed for the age of the child (sexy, low cut, too short).
- Has heightened sense of fear or distrust of authority.
- Is not in school or has significant gaps in schooling.
- Demeanor is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, nervous.
- • May have tattoo or “brand” like “Daddy’s Girl”, “Daddy’s Princess”, “Money Maker”, etc.
- Chronic runaway/homeless youth.
- Lying about age or false ID.
- Does not have access to identity or travel documents, or documents appear to be fraudulent.
- Inconsistencies in their story.
- May be in possession of one or more hotel keys.
- Excess amount of cash.
- Has engaged in prostitution or commercial sex.
- Works long hours.
- Is paid very little or nothing at all for work performed.
- Is forced to sell drugs, jewelry, or magazines on the street.
- Lives at workplace/with employee, or lives with many people in confined area.
- Any child working whose “pay” goes directly toward rent, debt, living expenses, necessities, fees for journey.
The task force is leading a coordinated effort to spread awareness across the state to help educate citizens about the issue, outline victim identifiers and explain how to report potential human trafficking situations.
Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith offers a sexual assault prevention class and self defense classes for citizens. The next one will likely be scheduled in March.
